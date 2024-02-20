Brighton's head of recruitment Sam Jewell to join Chelsea

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brighton's head of recruitment Sam Jewell to join Chelsea
Brighton's head of recruitment Sam Jewell to join Chelsea
Sam Jewell will support Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge
Sam Jewell will support Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge
Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion's head of recruitment Sam Jewell (34) has been placed on gardening leave after he accepted a new position at Chelsea, the south coast club said on Tuesday.

He is the latest to make a switch from the Amex to Chelsea, with Brighton's former head of recruitment Paul Winstanley joining the west London side in November 2022.

Chelsea had also hired manager Graham Potter, who was sacked in April last year, from Brighton in September 2022.

"Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea. Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave," Brighton said in a statement.

"We thank him for his long service to our club.

"With immediate effect, Mike Cave, assistant technical director, supported by George Holmes, scouting and intelligence manager, will assume Sam's responsibilities."

Mentions
FootballChelseaBrightonPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Under-pressure Hodgson says he can turn Crystal Palace around
Show more
Football
Oaktree reportedly working to extend Inter Milan financing package as deadline looms
All change again at crisis club Napoli as Barcelona come to town
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
Injuries bite for Liverpool, but Klopp backs youngsters to fill gaps
Bahrain appoint Croatian Dragan Talajic as coach
Premier League Player of the Week: Pascal Gross delivers creative masterclass
Premier League Team of the Week: Odegaard and Watkins impress
Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round draw conducted for 2025 qualifiers
Stoppage time Jadson strike takes Shandong into Asian Champions League quarters
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings