Brighton sign Argentine teenage sensation Barco from Boca Juniors

Barco in training for Boca Juniors
Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed versatile Argentina U-23 international Valentin Barco (19) from Boca Juniors on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the south coast club said on Saturday.

The Argentina under-23 international started in 18 Primera Division matches for Boca last year and made nine appearances in their Copa Libertadores campaign, including the final.

"He has played predominantly on the left side, as a full-back, wing-back or winger, but also shown his versatility with Boca playing across the midfield," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

Barco is currently representing Argentina at the South American Olympic qualifiers in Venezuela, which conclude on 11th Febuary.

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League with 31 points from 20 matches, and host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

