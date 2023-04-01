Brighton sink Manchester United at Old Trafford with Danny Welbeck on target

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brighton sink Manchester United at Old Trafford with Danny Welbeck on target
Brighton sink Manchester United at Old Trafford with Danny Welbeck on target
Man Utd Brighton
Man Utd Brighton
AFP
Brighton & Hove Albion, the last visiting team to be victorious at Old Trafford in the Premier League, ended Manchester United’s 31 game unbeaten run at home with a fantastic 3-1 win.

Brighton went to Old Trafford on the back of a three-match winning streak in league H2Hs, buoyed ahead of their European bow in midweek.

United, unbeaten in 31 games at home in all competitions, started brightly as Marcus Rashford fashioned space in the box to fire at goal, but Jason Steele saved strongly.

The Seagulls began to grow into the game, pressing the Red Devils high up the pitch and they were rewarded for their efforts, opening the scoring in the 20th minute.

The goal was well worked as Simon Adingra clipped the ball into the box towards Adam Lallana, who cleverly dummied to allow former United man Danny Welbeck to steer it past André Onana, making club history in the process as Brighton netted for a 16th successive away league match.

Ten Hag’s side responded well after falling behind with Rashford in particular looking dangerous, and the England forward almost restored parity after cutting in from left and shooting on goal but his deflected effort struck the woodwork.

United did have the ball in the back of the net before HT, but it was ruled out after Rashford was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play before sliding it to Rasmus Højlund, who showed great composure to take a touch and finish past Steele, only to be denied his first goal for the club by VAR.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

The hosts started the second half as they did the first, with a chance falling once again to Rashford, but once more opportunities went begging and they were eventually punished as Brighton went up the other end and doubled their lead.

Pascal Groß pounced on a loose ball, feinted to deceive Lisandro Martínez and buried his finish into the bottom corner for his seventh strike against the Red Devils - his career-best tally against any opposition.

As United committed more men forward trying to pull a goal back, they were duly punished by João Pedro’s sublime first-time finish from the edge of the box after being picked out by Tariq Lamptey.

Three goals down, United fans poured out of Old Trafford, but they missed their side being offered a glimmer of hope as Hannibal Mejbri fired in his first ever goal for the club with a brilliant shot from distance.

It proved little more than as a consolation with no comeback forthcoming from the hosts though, as they disappointingly fell to a third defeat in five league games. Brighton, however, moved into the top-three after a sublime display.

Player ratings from the match
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Get all of our statistics here.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedBrightonPremier League
Related Articles
Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Newcastle in need of lift after faltering Premier League start
Show more
Football
I've got many strengths, says Postecoglou, after 50th home game unbeaten
Football Tracker: Napoli battling Genoa, Barcelona in control against Betis
Updated
Inter blow their cross-town rivals away with dominant display in Milan Derby
Manchester City come from behind to beat West Ham in London and continue winning start
Vlahovic and Chiesa fire Juventus to 3-1 win over Lazio and top of Serie A
Liverpool come from behind to beat Wolves and go top of the Premier League
Lyon appoint former player Fabio Grosso as new manager to replace Laurent Blanc
Turkish clubs take financial hit to attract big names in transfer market
Neymar gets assist on debut in Al Hilal's 6-1 thrashing of Al Riyadh
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli battling Genoa, Barcelona in control against Betis
Hack the weekend: Palace on the rise, underdogs with pride in the second tiers
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Liverpool come from behind to beat Wolves and go top of the Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings