Brighton sink Manchester United at Old Trafford with Danny Welbeck on target

Brighton & Hove Albion, the last visiting team to be victorious at Old Trafford in the Premier League, ended Manchester United’s 31 game unbeaten run at home with a fantastic 3-1 win.

Brighton went to Old Trafford on the back of a three-match winning streak in league H2Hs, buoyed ahead of their European bow in midweek.

United, unbeaten in 31 games at home in all competitions, started brightly as Marcus Rashford fashioned space in the box to fire at goal, but Jason Steele saved strongly.

The Seagulls began to grow into the game, pressing the Red Devils high up the pitch and they were rewarded for their efforts, opening the scoring in the 20th minute.

The goal was well worked as Simon Adingra clipped the ball into the box towards Adam Lallana, who cleverly dummied to allow former United man Danny Welbeck to steer it past André Onana, making club history in the process as Brighton netted for a 16th successive away league match.

Ten Hag’s side responded well after falling behind with Rashford in particular looking dangerous, and the England forward almost restored parity after cutting in from left and shooting on goal but his deflected effort struck the woodwork.

United did have the ball in the back of the net before HT, but it was ruled out after Rashford was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play before sliding it to Rasmus Højlund, who showed great composure to take a touch and finish past Steele, only to be denied his first goal for the club by VAR.

Key stats from the match at full time Flashscore

The hosts started the second half as they did the first, with a chance falling once again to Rashford, but once more opportunities went begging and they were eventually punished as Brighton went up the other end and doubled their lead.

Pascal Groß pounced on a loose ball, feinted to deceive Lisandro Martínez and buried his finish into the bottom corner for his seventh strike against the Red Devils - his career-best tally against any opposition.

As United committed more men forward trying to pull a goal back, they were duly punished by João Pedro’s sublime first-time finish from the edge of the box after being picked out by Tariq Lamptey.

Three goals down, United fans poured out of Old Trafford, but they missed their side being offered a glimmer of hope as Hannibal Mejbri fired in his first ever goal for the club with a brilliant shot from distance.

It proved little more than as a consolation with no comeback forthcoming from the hosts though, as they disappointingly fell to a third defeat in five league games. Brighton, however, moved into the top-three after a sublime display.

Player ratings from the match Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)

