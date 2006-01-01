Advertisement
Captain Bruno Fernandes extends Manchester United stay until 2027

Fernandes joined United in 2020
Fernandes joined United in 2020Reuters
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (29) has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2027, with the option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes, who joined United in 2020 and has scored 79 goals and provided 67 assists in 234 appearances for the club, had signed a previous contract in 2022 which ran until 2026.

"Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United," he said in a statement.

"I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

"I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come."

FA Cup winners United begin their Premier League campaign at home on Friday against Fulham.

