Chelsea finish season on strong note with win over Bournemouth

Moises Caicedo, second left, celebrates with his team after scoring the opening goal
Chelsea will be playing continental football next campaign, as a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season secured a sixth-place finish.

After a run of four consecutive home league wins – Chelsea’s joint-best streak since 2020 – the Blues found themselves in European contention heading into this decisive match.

A positive start from the hosts saw PFA Young Player of the Year Cole Palmer curl a shot just wide early on, minutes before Raheem Sterling went down in the box appealing for a penalty, ultimately to no avail.

Eventually though, Mauricio Pochettino’s side found the back of the net in the most unlikely of circumstances, as Moises Caicedo capitalised on a Neto error in the 17th minute, firing in a tremendous strike from the halfway line to mark his first goal for Chelsea in emphatic style.

Following a spell of dominance from the home side, Bournemouth played their way into the game, but clear-cut chances proved hard to come by as HT arrived.

Within three minutes of the restart, the Blues doubled their lead when Sterling squeezed the ball in at the near post after jinking his way into the box. However, that two-goal advantage lasted a matter of moments thanks to Enes Unal, who displayed wonderful tight control before digging out a shot that deflected in off Benoît Badiashile.

Making his final appearance for Chelsea, Thiago Silva marshalled the hosts’ backline and kept the Cherries largely at bay during the remainder of the second period.

Looking for his 20th PL of the season, Solanke skied a late effort over the bar after Dango Ouattara saw his shot saved as Chelsea held on. A turbulent year at Stamford Bridge duly ended with a degree of success, with Chelsea fans able to look forward to a return to European action.

Match stats
Blues supporters will now be cheering on Manchester City in the FA Cup final, as a victory for the blue half of Manchester would see Chelsea upgraded to UEFA Europa League football.

As for 12th-placed Bournemouth, despite defeat here, Andoni Iraola can celebrate his midweek contract extension after improving on the club’s 15th-place finish last season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

