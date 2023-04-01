Chelsea need to improve at defending crosses, says 'really upset' Pochettino

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea need to improve at defending crosses, says 'really upset' Pochettino
Chelsea need to improve at defending crosses, says 'really upset' Pochettino
Pochettino's side are struggling
Pochettino's side are struggling
Reuters
Chelsea need to nullify their opponents' aerial threat and avoid conceding from crosses, the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said ahead of a trip to Everton.

Chelsea, 10th in the table, face 17th-placed Everton on Sunday. The Merseyside club's attack will be led by striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a physical presence and strong in the air.

In recent weeks, Pochettino's side have appeared vulnerable to crosses and have conceded headers in each of their last four league games.

"During the last week we were working on this type of situation," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"I think two things are important to know. We didn't put pressure on the crosser. Then with the quality of the Premier League that we all have, if the ball is there it is difficult to stop.

"We need to improve. Conceding in this way, maybe I am not showing too much emotion, but I am really upset. We need to work much, much better in these situations."

Pochettino added that midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, signed for a combined fee of just over 220 million pounds, needed to work on improving their partnership.

"They are young. The expectation is massive when you arrive. It's not only the individual expectation but the collective expectation at a club like Chelsea," Pochettino said.

"It is not easy, arriving not in the best place to perform quickly because they need to be part of the solution. They are not the cherry on the cake.

"It's a process, it's going to be a process. The moment is going to arrive that they are going to know better and to create this relationship that will help the team win games."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaPochettino Mauricio
Related Articles
Managers should be 'more involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
Nkunku and Lavia still absent for Chelsea's trip to Newcastle, says Pochettino
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool to get the ball rolling on Saturday action
Updated
Tottenham's Postecoglou not bothered by 'Spursy' tag after winless run
Real Madrid's Vinicius and Camavinga likely to return in January, says Ancelotti
Roy Hodgson apologises for calling Crystal Palace fans 'spoiled' over post-loss booing
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Cristiano Ronaldo marks his 1,200th game in style as Al Nassr bounce back
Gatti gets the goal as Juventus edge Napoli in Turin to go top of Serie A
Belgium, Germany and Netherlands submit joint bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Updated
Messi mania highlights 'spectacular' year for MLS, says commissioner
Most Read
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Ten Hag urges United squad to emulate Maguire and McTominay's commitment

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings