Chelsea's Pochettino says he's not worried after disappointing defeat to Brentford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea's Pochettino says he's not worried after disappointing defeat to Brentford
Chelsea's Pochettino says he's not worried after disappointing defeat to Brentford
Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the touchline against Brentford
Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the touchline against Brentford
Reuters
Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino (51) said he was not worried about his side's latest setback - a 2-0 home defeat to London neighbours Brentford on Saturday - and he said he took comfort from how the Blues have played against bigger sides this season.

Pochettino cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as his side failed to break down Brentford's defence again and again, only for Bees' defender Ethan Pinnock to score in the 58th minute.

Winger Bryan Mbeumo then settled the result with another strike in injury time.

"We played Liverpool and we played Arsenal and the team did really, really well," Pochettino said referring to home draws in August and last weekend in matches that his billion-pound side should arguably have won.

"That is why we are not worried. We need to move on," the Argentine said.

Chelsea have won only one of their last 13 home league games, including matches last season, and they sit firmly in mid-table, hampered by their inability to turn possession into goals.

The loss to Brentford had echoes of a 1-0 home defeat by Nottingham Forest last month when they also struggled to break a resolute defence and were caught on the break for the only goal of the game.

"If you don't score, you need to blame yourself and we blame ourselves because we were not nasty, or clinical, in front of the goal," Pochettino said.

His theory that Chelsea perform better against top sides who do not rely on massed ranks of defenders will be put to the test in the coming weeks as the Blues travel to league leaders Tottenham Hotspur on November 6th followed by games against defending champions Manchester City and a rejuvenated Newcastle United.

Chelsea's upcoming matches
Flashscore

Pochettino is likely to be able to welcome back midfield lynchpin Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk, both of whom were unavailable on Saturday due to minor injuries.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank - who engineered his side's third consecutive league win at Stamford Bridge - said he thought Chelsea were making headway.

"From the first half, if I was a Chelsea supporter or anyone associated with Chelsea, I would be positive about them," the Dane said.

"I know it's about results and all that, but I am convinced it will come."

See a full match summary here.

Mentions
FootballChelseaBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Wolves hold Newcastle in thriller, Juventus and Verona goalless
Updated
'Emotional' Neuer admits Ter Stegen is Germany number one after Bundesliga return
Wolves come from behind to earn thrilling point against Newcastle in Premier League
Ancelotti praises 'stupendous' Bellingham after Clasico double seals comeback win
'I'm the happiest I've ever been after a game,' says Neuer following Bundesliga comeback
Bellingham brace secures El Clasico as Real Madrid come back to beat Barcelona
Nketiah stars as Arsenal ease to comfortable win over Sheffield United
Bayern dismantle Darmstadt with eight second-half goals after three reds are shown
Police ban whistles as Inter fans prepare hostile welcome for Lukaku
Most Read
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
LIVE: Rugby World Cup final - South Africa leading but New Zealand fight back
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Football Tracker: Wolves hold Newcastle in thriller, Juventus and Verona goalless

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings