Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Crystal Palace co-owner confirms interest in acquiring Everton

Crystal Palace co-owner confirms interest in acquiring Everton

Everton are looking for new ownership
Everton are looking for new ownershipReuters
Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is interested in acquiring a majority shareholding in Premier League side Everton, the American businessman told British newspaper The Daily Mirror in an interview.

Textor, whose ownership also extends to Olympique Lyonnais in France, Botafogo in Brazil and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium through his company Eagle Football Group, acknowledged that he would need to sell his 45% interest in Crystal Palace before initiating a bid for Everton.

"We are looking at Everton along with everybody else. I would have to rationalise my interest in Palace before I could close anything," he noted.

In May, the businessman confirmed his plans to sell his shares in the South London-based club.

Eagle Football Group is prohibited from taking over another Premier League club unless it first divests its stake in Palace.

Everton have been in search of new ownership as their financial problems have deepened. A potential deal with investment fund 777 Partners fell apart in June when the American private equity firm was unable to meet the takeover deadline.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceEverton
Related Articles
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions
OPINION: Premier League clubs facing off in pre-season have advantage
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: De Ligt close to United move, Saudis tempt Vini with massive offer
Updated
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez signs new Inter deal until 2029
Brentford sign Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on long-term contract
Dortmund continue rebuild with signing of forward Beier from Hoffenheim
AC Milan sign Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Julian Alvarez from Manchester City
Preston boss Ryan Lowe leaves one game into new Championship season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Ligt close to United move, Saudis tempt Vini with massive offer
Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax
Sergi Roberto leaves Barcelona after 14 seasons with the club
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings