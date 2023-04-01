Crystal Palace sign teenage midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn

The deal is reported to be worth around 22 million pounds
Reuters
Crystal Palace have signed young midfielder Adam Wharton (19) from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Thursday.

He has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal reported by local media to be worth 22 million pounds ($28.03 million).

"I have always wanted to play in the Premier League and to do so at a club as big as Crystal Palace is a great honour," Wharton said in a statement.

Wharton, who signed his professional contract with his boyhood club Blackburn last year, made 29 appearances for them with two goals and three assists.

He became Palace's second signing after the transfer window defender Daniel Munoz.

Palace, 14th in the table with 24 points from 22 games, face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

