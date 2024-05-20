De Zerbi hopes to manage a Premier League club again after Brighton exit

Manager Roberto De Zerbi hopes to find work in England's top flight again following his departure from Brighton, the Italian coach said after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

De Zerbi joined Brighton in September 2022, replacing Graham Potter. The 44-year-old made an instant impact when he secured the club's highest Premier League finish (sixth) and helped it qualify for European competition for the first time.

"It was a tough day but a special day. In terms of relationship, it has been one of the most important experiences of my life," De Zerbi said after Brighton's last league game of the season.

Asked about his future prospects, De Zerbi said, "There isn't any club - no one offered (anything). At the moment, nothing."

"I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don't know where or when. But it was an honour to work in the Premier League.

"It was an incredible chance. They gave me the opportunity to know this club, this city, these fans and all that I cannot forget."

Brighton finished 11th in the league this season and reached the last 16 of the Europa League.