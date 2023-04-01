Disrespectful to write off Luton after three games, says manager Rob Edwards

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards
Reuters
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards (40) said it was disrespectful to dismiss the club's chances of retaining their Premier League status after just three games, as he called on his side to embrace the challenge of proving their doubters wrong.

Luton, who are back in the top flight after a 31-year absence, have lost all three of their league games this season, conceding nine goals and scoring twice.

In a BBC column earlier this month, former Tottenham Hotspur striker and pundit Garth Crooks said he couldn't take Luton seriously, adding he was expecting to "see them down by Christmas".

Asked about the comments, Edwards told reporters: "I think after three games it is disrespectful (to say we are certain to be relegated). It does hurt you when you hear comments like that."

"I think it was disrespectful but we have reached out to Mr Crooks and asked him to come in and show him what we do and why maybe we are not a team just to be laughed at and not taken seriously," added Edwards, speaking ahead of Luton's trip to Fulham on Saturday.

Luton Town's form
Flashscore

"But at the end our job is to get results and change people's minds. I don't take it personally because when you go through the playoffs and done it as we have, you are probably favourite to go down. It's down to us to prove people wrong.

"We have lost a few games, we knew it was going to be difficult, but we have got to love this challenge. People are going to say what they say and we have to embrace it and try and prove people wrong, and enjoy that."

While Luton suffered heavy defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea in their opening two games, they posed a threat in their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, and Edwards said the team would "start getting points" if they continued to improve.

"Every game is an opportunity for us to get points and we have to see it like that," Edwards added.

"We will go (to Fulham) with a real game plan and try to build on what was, in the main, a good performance against West Ham."

Follow the weekend's clash with Flashscore.

