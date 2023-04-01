Dynasty Equity buys minority stake in Liverpool, say owners FSG

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Dynasty Equity buys minority stake in Liverpool, say owners FSG
Dynasty Equity buys minority stake in Liverpool, say owners FSG
FSG said the investment would mainly be used to pay down debt from the COVID-19 pandemic
FSG said the investment would mainly be used to pay down debt from the COVID-19 pandemic
Reuters
Sports investment firm Dynasty Equity has bought a minority stake in English club Liverpool, the Premier League side's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the minority stake was sold for between $100 million to $200 million.

FSG said the investment would mainly be used to pay down debt from the COVID-19 pandemic, stadium expenses to enhance Anfield's capacity, expenses in building the training centre, repurchasing Melwood training ground and summer transfers.

"Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever," FSG President Mike Gordon said in a statement.

"We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club's long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

"We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club's financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Trent Alexander-Arnold back in training with Liverpool, Thiago still out
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas signs new long-term contract
Show more
Football
AC Milan eye Serie A summit as they face Lazio but injuries test depleted squad
Bayern captain Manuel Neuer returns to training 10 months after breaking leg
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Scotland and Real Madrid's Caroline Weir to undergo surgery for torn ACL
Barcelona under investigation for suspected bribery in refereeing case
Updated
Favourites Chelsea embracing pressure ahead of WSL title defence
Miami beaten by Houston in US Open Cup final without injured superstar Lionel Messi
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings