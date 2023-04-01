Edu explains why Arsenal kept faith in Arteta: 'It was our problem, not the coach's'

Arteta's future was hanging by a thread at one point
Arteta's future was hanging by a thread at one point
AFP
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has explained the decision to renew the contract of manager Mikel Arteta even after poor results, and also said that the restructuring of the English team is still far from over.

"It would be very easy (to sack him), but it wasn't his problem, it was ours," Edu told journalist Joao Castelo-Branco as per ESPN.

"You have to look at your squad and what's happening with your squad. Is it the coach's fault or the squad's fault?"

Edu joined the London club in 2019
Arsenal FC

Shortly after Arteta's arrival in 2019, Arsenal suffered a number of defeats and missed out on a Champions League place to rivals Tottenham, but they kept their manager in the job nonetheless, despite pressure from some fans to do otherwise. 

"I told the club that the squad we were giving Mikel (Arteta) was not the best possible squad for him. It was our problem, not his," said the former Corinthians and Gunners player.

"We still believe he's the ideal person to take us to the level we expect," he added.

Arteta and his coaching staff
AFP

"At that time he didn't have the squad in his hand that he or we would have liked, so it would be unfair... the analysis has to be cold."

Edu added that during that time period "internally everything was fine, it was just the results that weren't coming".

Arsenal is the first club Arteta has managed in his career. After three years as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, he took over the Gunners in December 2019 on a four-year contract

Past, present and future

Edu has played a big part himself in Arsenal's upturn in fortunes, and he says that he had to change not only the squad "but also almost every sector of the club" to turn things around after becoming the first sporting director in the team's history.

"We changed a lot of things, from psychology to the squad, from internal management to changing departments and professionals," he said.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League after six years
AFP

"We're not even halfway through this journey. For all the changes we're making, three years is too little.

"We made decisions that were unpopular. Making decisions when your surroundings don't see what you see is difficult."

The former midfielder also stated that "Today people look at Arsenal from a different perspective and this is a victory for the club".

"Today the team shows an energy, a commitment, Arteta drives the team forward and this is creating a connection with the fans," he said. "Today I can see that people go to the Emirates happy.

Check out Arsenal's upcoming matches

Mentions
Premier League Arsenal Arteta Mikel
