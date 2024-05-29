Enes Unal makes Bournemouth move permanent, signing a four-year deal

Enes Unal makes Bournemouth move permanent, signing a four-year deal

Enes Unal joined Bournemouth on loan from Getafe
Enes Unal joined Bournemouth on loan from GetafeReuters
Turkey forward Enes Unal (27) has made his move to Bournemouth permanent with a fresh four-year contract after arriving on loan in January, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Unal, who missed most of the first half of 2023/24 due to a cruciate ligament tear while at LaLiga side Getafe, made 16 league appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival, scoring twice.

"His work rate and attitude have been exemplary following a long period of injury rehabilitation, and his desire to succeed in Premier League has been clear to see throughout," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness," said Unal, who assisted Antoine Semenyo's late winner in March as Bournemouth came back from 3-0 down to beat Luton Town 4-3.

"I am really excited for the years ahead," he added.

