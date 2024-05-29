Enes Unal makes Bournemouth move permanent, signing a four-year deal

Turkey forward Enes Unal (27) has made his move to Bournemouth permanent with a fresh four-year contract after arriving on loan in January, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Unal, who missed most of the first half of 2023/24 due to a cruciate ligament tear while at LaLiga side Getafe, made 16 league appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival, scoring twice.

"His work rate and attitude have been exemplary following a long period of injury rehabilitation, and his desire to succeed in Premier League has been clear to see throughout," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness," said Unal, who assisted Antoine Semenyo's late winner in March as Bournemouth came back from 3-0 down to beat Luton Town 4-3.

"I am really excited for the years ahead," he added.