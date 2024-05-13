Erik ten Hag laments Man United's injuries after home loss to Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Erik ten Hag laments Man United's injuries after home loss to Arsenal

Erik ten Hag laments Man United's injuries after home loss to Arsenal

United have conceded 82 goals this season in all competitions
United have conceded 82 goals this season in all competitionsReuters
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (54) blamed an injury crisis at the Old Trafford club for a poor campaign after his side fell to a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday - their ninth home defeat across all competitions this season.

United, who have now equalled their tally for most defeats at home in a season, had at least six defenders out through injury, as well as playmaker Bruno Fernandes and forward Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag, who has been forced to play defensive midfielder Casemiro at centre-back in recent matches, has seen his side now concede 82 goals this season in all competitions - their most in a single campaign since 1970-71.

"I don't know where we should be when we had all the players on board, but definitely it is if there are players all on board, then you will get more points," Ten Hag told the club's website.

"Definitely, you will (have) more consistency, especially in the backline because yeah, now we concede a lot of chances, a lot of goals and last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

"You can't progress a team when, in particular in certain key areas, it is like swimming with your hands behind your back, then you have to keep your head up and above the water level, this is what we are trying to do.

"Still we are in a cup final, this is good but if you want to progress a team we need fit players. You have seen with our opponent today that only one player for (Arsenal) was not available. We had so many."

Man United's position in the Premier League
Man United's position in the Premier LeagueFlashscore

United are eighth in the league standings with 54 points. Their remaining league fixtures include a home game against sixth-placed Newcastle United on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

They face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25.

The Dutchman, however, said his team produced a much improved performance against Arsenal - who went top of the table after the match - having suffered a 4-0 thumping at Crystal Palace last week.

"I can only be happy. And I think it's a compliment for this team that the ones who played, they executed with all that they could and they were competitive and they were fighting. And then you see you can get a result," he said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal's Havertz to become 'biggest Spurs fan' in hope of title twist
First-half Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to edge past Manchester United
Mikel Arteta would have taken current Arsenal position at beginning of season
Show more
Football
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola signs two-year contract extension
Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar football league a work in progress
Germany set for massive security challenge at upcoming Euro 2024
Josko Gvardiol proving his worth after early struggles, says Pep Guardiola
Flop of Premier League's promoted three exposes growing gulf in quality
Matches with celebrations often end badly, admits Luis Enrique after PSG defeat
Xabi Alonso says Leverkusen ready to become first team to play unbeaten Bundesliga season
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
Juventus must grow as a team to overcome slump, says Allegri after Salernitana setback
Most Read
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
St. Pauli secure promotion and return to the Bundesliga after 13 years

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings