European berth for Chelsea attainable, says returning captain Reece James

Reece James made a return to the Chelsea side on Saturday
Reece James made a return to the Chelsea side on SaturdayReuters
A club as big as Chelsea can secure a place in the top five of the Premier League standings as they look to finish their season strongly with a rejuvenated form, captain Reece James (24) said after their 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest.

The West London club battled back from a goal down to seal the three points at Forest on Saturday thanks to Raheem Sterling's 80th-minute equaliser and Nicolas Jackson's winner two minutes later.

James, who played his first game in five months after hamstring surgery, made the assist for Jackson's winning goal.

Injuries and a young team's inconsistent form were blamed as the twice Champions League winners languished in the middle of the table, but Mauricio Pochettino's big-money squad has shown potential in recent weeks, quickly climbing up the standings.

On 57 points with two games remaining, seventh-placed Chelsea are level on points with Newcastle United, in sixth place. The Blues trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points.

"We’re finding a good level and staying consistent week in, week out. We are still young and during the season we’ve had a few off days," James told the club website.

"But on the whole, we’ve improved and we’re coming strong towards the end of the season.

"Europe is one of the highest levels in club football and we are one of the biggest clubs in football, so we want to be pushing each season to be knocking on the door for the Champions League. That’s our aim."

Chelsea in the table
Chelsea in the tableFlashscore

Chelsea visit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday and host Bournemouth on Sunday.

