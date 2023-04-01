Everton claim first league win of the season at sluggish Brentford

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton celebrates after he scores their third

Everton claimed their first victory of the season with a superb 3-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium to move out of the Premier League bottom three.

Sean Dyche's side would have desperately wanted a fast start to help lift the doom and gloom surrounding them, and Abdoulaye Doucouré provided a dose of the feel-good factor with a superb first-time finish on the half-volley in the sixth minute.

James Garner's brilliant ball into the box was headed into the Malian's path by James Tarkowski, and the midfielder made the sweetest of connections to put the Toffees in front.

Dwight McNeil was then inches away from doubling their advantage after latching onto Beto's headed flick-on, only to see his angled drive go wide of the far post.

The Bees were looking porous at the back, as Doucouré came agonisingly close to a second after brilliantly bringing down a long ball into the box, but saw his subsequent strike hit the woodwork.

However, the Toffees had that familiar sinking feeling less than two minutes later, when Mathias Jensen rattled the ball home from a tight angle, as a VAR call determined that Yoane Wissa was not offside in the build-up.

At the other end, Beto had a golden opportunity to score his first PL goal following Idrissa Gueye's delightful pass into his path, only to scuff the resulting effort before HT.

The Toffees were looking lively after the restart and were peppering the Bees defence.

Dyche would have been encouraged to see his side create a number of half-chances in the opening exchanges, with Amadou Onana and Beto both having early opportunities to re-establish Everton’s lead.

The latter was withdrawn after an encouraging performance, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin entering the fray just past the hour mark.

However, the visitors’ second came from a less likely source in the form of former Bees defender Tarkowski, who powered in a close-range header from McNeil’s corner.

Following months of injury-plagued frustration, Calvert-Lewin then got in on the act, adding a third after bringing Garner’s excellent through-ball into his stride and seeing his finish take a nick off Mark Flekken before nestling in the net.

It was the 26-year-old’s first PL away goal from open play since May 2021, and a much-needed three points looked to be tantalisingly close.

In contrast, Thomas Frank’s side produced an uncharacteristically dismal display, with this only a second defeat in their last 19 home PL fixtures.

For Dyche, it was a first English top-flight win in either August or September in his last 15 attempts, as the Merseysiders ended a run of 13 league games without a win in London.

