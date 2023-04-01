Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
It's a turbulent time at Everton
It's a turbulent time at Everton
Reuters
The sale of struggling Premier League club Everton to 777 Partners has stalled as the US investment fund has yet to provide audited financial statements to a British regulator, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) delivered its request to 777 Partners this month, and if the company doesn't provide the required financials or an acceptable explanation, the takeover could fall apart, the NYT said.

Last month, Everton were sold to 777 Partners in a deal reported to be worth more than 550 million pounds.

Everton's most recent figures showed a fifth straight year of losses - 44.7 million pounds for the 2021-22 season - with their total loss over that period amounting to more than 430 million pounds.

The FCA, Everton and 777 Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The firm 777 Partners has a number of clubs in its portfolio, including Italian side Genoa and Belgian team Standard Liege, while they also have stakes in LaLiga club Sevilla and Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Gueye's return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Can Everton be one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season?
Show more
Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'
Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Bellingham 'incredible' but don't take Kane for granted, says Southgate
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings