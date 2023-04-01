Everton to stay at Goodison Park for 2024/25 before new stadium move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton to stay at Goodison Park for 2024/25 before new stadium move
Everton to stay at Goodison Park for 2024/25 before new stadium move
Everton will move into Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025
Everton will move into Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025
Profimedia
Everton will remain based at Goodison Park for an additional season, with competitive matches at their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium delayed until the 2025/26 campaign.

The Premier League club said the decision to put back the date of their move across Liverpool was due solely to wanting to avoid the difficulties of uprooting themselves mid-season rather than because of concerns regarding the building schedule.

"Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay," said Everton interim chief executive Colin Chong.

"It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey.

"Everton Stadium remains firmly on track, as scheduled, to be completed in the final weeks of 2024."

He added: "All of this does mean that next season, 2024/25, is scheduled to be our last at Goodison Park.

"By the time we close the gates for the final time, Goodison will have been our home for nearly 134 years."

Last month, Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

But despite that handicap, the Toffees sit four points above the relegation zone following last week's 2-0 win at home to Chelsea.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Manchester United face daunting test at Premier League leaders Liverpool
Reece James injury against Everton adds to Chelsea's woes
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chiesa gives Juve lead at Genoa, Spurs and Forest level
Updated
Unai Emery warns surging Aston Villa to ignore Premier League title talk
Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy face off as Bayern host surprise package Stuttgart
Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final
Transfer News LIVE: Donny Van De Beek to Frankfut 'here we go', Endrick arrives in Madrid
Updated
Cameroon's Bryan Mbeumo to miss Africa Cup of Nations after ankle surgery
Arteta warns of pressure on managers as he draws line under FA charge
Erik ten Hag says he is not concerned about job despite mounting pressure
Most Read
The Rise of Ajax: After hitting rock-bottom, the Dutch club have found an unlikely saviour
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings