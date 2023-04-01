Fantasy Premier League: A packed festive period provides new challenges

The Premier League schedule around the Christmas period is traditionally brutally busy, and Fantasy Premier League managers will need to plan carefully for it. Here are some hints and tips for it.

In the final weeks of the year, we'll be met with a total of seven rounds. Given that, you'll need to have a strong bench, as lineups being rotated is almost inevitable.

Next week will feature mid-week games, and you'll need to have your squad finalised by around 19:00 (all times CET) on Tuesday, an hour and a half before the first match of Gameweek 15, Wolves vs Burnley.

Although teams playing in European competitions are used to such a schedule, expect every side to rest some key players ahead of the busy Christmas schedule. Have backups ready.

A rare Christmas Eve clash

After the usual weekend matches of the 16th and 17th rounds, Gameweek 18 will then start on December 21st, unusually on Thursday, when Crystal Palace will welcome Brighton.

The end of this period will be equally as unusual, with a Christmas Eve match taking place for the first time since 1995. Wolves will face Chelsea at 14:00.

While the 18th round will last for four days, not all teams will take part. The match between Manchester City and Brentford has been postponed due to City's participation in the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Consideration will need to be given as to what to do with players from these sides.

There are effectively three options. You can sell them, which brings the need to consider how to buy them back if you want to. Another option is to bench them, but that will leave you without a full array of substitutes, which is risky at this point in the season. The last option is to use your free hit, which allows you to use a brand-new squad for a week before reverting to your original side in round 19.

Managers who still haven't used their first wildcard could have a big advantage around the turn of the year. The rules state that it has to be used no later than noon on December 30th, which is the deadline before the 20th round of the season, the last round of 2023.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, there is a strong possibility that the match between Manchester City and Brentford will be rescheduled for early 2024 and could be part of this round, which would become a double Gameweek.

Brentford would then face a doubleheader at the Etihad Stadium and Selhurst Park, while City would have home games against Sheffield United and Thomas Frank's side. Sounds like a good time to reshuffle and field three City forwards, right?

Managers with a wildcard in their pocket could work with their team until the 18th round, use the wildcard before the 19th round with a view to the subsequent schedule and reap the rewards in the 20th round.

A brutal programme for Newcastle

Who has a bigger task than any of us is Eddie Howe. His Newcastle, already decimated by injuries, have the toughest December programme in the Premier League ahead of them, along with Liverpool and West Ham.

With European matches as well as the quarter-finals of the League Cup, these teams will not have a single free mid-week. A total of nine games await each of them between now and the new year.

The schedule between December 7th and December 19th is especially brutal for the Magpies. They will face five opponents, with no more than two days off between games. Not to mention the quality of the opponents, which include AC Milan, Tottenham and Chelsea. At least within the Premier League, the Magpies will face a friendlier lot - Fulham, Luton and Nottingham Forest.

A big chance for Chelsea

If we look closely at the matches of other clubs over the next month, Mauricio Pochettino's players become interesting. Chelsea have to play Brighton and Manchester United next, but have a favourable run after that, on paper at least.

The Londoners will face a number of weaker opponents in the coming rounds, namely Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Luton. However, it must be added in the same breath that Chelsea, along with Wolves, will have the most demanding schedule of Christmas matches and the games immediately after in terms of recovery time.

Both teams play on 24th, 27th and 30th December. For the record, at the other end of the spectrum is Brighton, who will play their first game on December 21st, followed by the 28th and a third game on January 2nd in the New Year.

Let's first mention Cole Palmer, who has become the driving force of the team and who is also an excellent penalty taker, already scoring four this year. In addition, Christopher Nkunku is returning to the squad after an injury in the summer.

There could also be value to be found in scouting the sides lower down the table. At Nottingham Forest, goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has pushed the unconvincing Matt Turner to the bench, while in midfield, Morgan Gibbs-White could be an interesting alternative option with games against Everton, Fulham and Wolves coming. In attack, Taiwo Awoniyi is missing due to injury and should be replaced by New Zealand international Chris Wood, who has s price tag of just 4.9 million.

Now let's go back for a moment to the teams not playing in the 18th round.

Brentford will play Luton and Sheffield United, the two newcomers to the competition, before their enforced break, and Wolves and Crystal Palace at the end of the year. Bryan Mbeumo is their key man, with the Cameroonian having a hand in eight of his team's goals so far, scoring six himself and assisting two. Given their fixtures, he's a good player to have in your team.

Pep Guardiola's team will face Luton and Palace before departing for Saudi Arabia, then Everton and Sheffield United upon their return. And let's not forget the potential double Gameweek. This just underlines the importance of choosing a suitable plan to keep players from these teams in your squad.

We are coming into a period that divides FPL managers into two groups. Those who look forward to sitting down at their computer or desk, pencil in hand, and planning their every move, and those who hate this period, reluctant to think about their lineup more than they usually would. Which group are you in?