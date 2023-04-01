Fantasy Premier League: Who to buy and who to sell ahead of Gameweek 2

The first round of the Premier League season is behind us, so it's time for us to draw our first Fantasy Premier League conclusions ahead of Gameweek 2.

Captain Haaland

Just like a week ago, there are no questions in regard to who should be your captain. If someone didn't give the Norwegian the armband in the first round, they would have regretted it after just three minutes, because that's how long he needed to open his account for the season. He later added another goal and totalled 13 points with bonuses.

He will now face a stronger opponent, Newcastle rather than Burnley, and he won't be completely fresh after playing a full game in midweek in the European Super Cup against Sevilla.

That doesn't put us off though - when it comes to captains, Erling Haaland (14.0) is still the only legitimate option.

Who should you get rid of?

Obviously, things are constantly changing with the transfer window still open, and patience is a good trait for an FPL player - it is often worth waiting until deadline day has passed to make changes to your squad. However, there are a few players you'd be best off selling now.

Kevin de Bruyne (10.4) - The Belgian left the pitch in the first game of the season as early as the 22nd minute, and Pep Guardiola admitted during the week that it was not a minor injury, but one that would rule him out for several months. He should therefore be disposed of at the earliest opportunity, and the number of players who have sold him is already approaching a million.

Who can replace him? Probably someone considerably cheaper, as there is a shortage of midfielders at his price on the market. However, you will be able to strengthen another position with the money you save later down the line.

Tyrone Mings (4.5) - The Aston Villa defender was a good value option, but he isn't anymore. The injury he suffered in the game against Newcastle turned out to be a cruciate ligament tear, and he is therefore facing a very long spell on the sidelines, so keeping him in your squad simply doesn't make sense.

Reece James (5.5) - Chelsea's new captain is seemingly injured yet again. When he left the pitch in the clash against Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino spoke only of his player's fatigue, but the latest reports from English journalists speak of another injury to the England player. Presumably, Pochettino will refer to them in today's press conference, and if he confirms this information, James will have to be sold.

Who else needs to go? Jurrien Timber (4.9) suffered a similar injury to Mings, but he is not as popular and the problem of selling him affects fewer players.

John Stones (4.9) and Gabriel (5.0) are being sold en masse because they played little or no time in the first round, but I would hold off on doing so as they can quickly regain their starting XI places. The Englishman was already back on the bench against Sevilla after recovering from his injury, while Gabriel was only left out against Nottingham Forest as Mikel Arteta decided to experiment with a different system.

Sides to surprise

Often, we already know after the first round that the pre-season predictions about a particular team have by no means come true. So, who impressed and who was a let-down in their opening game?

Newcastle - for starters, the current Premier League leaders certainly need to be taken under the microscope. The Magpies unexpectedly smashed Aston Villa 5-1 - unexpectedly, because even though they were favourites, few expected such a big victory over a strong rival.

Most FPL pre-season players decided to pick someone from Newcastle's defensive line-up, but it was the attack that was most impressive. In my opinion, the best player of Gameweek 1 was Alexander Isak (7.6), who got two goals, and not much worse than him were Sandro Tonali (5.5) and Harvey Barnes (6.5), who came on in the second half and got a goal and an assist.

In their case, however, I would advise more patience as Eddie Howe's players have a tough run of games coming up. They already play an away game against Manchester City on Saturday, so it is probably not the best time to buy them. However, it is worth keeping an eye on this team.

Manchester United - It can safely be said that the disappointment of the week in FPL is the Red Devils. They faced Wolves, who had a brand new manager, and yet only won by one goal, and after a huge refereeing controversy.

Wolves took as many as 23 shots at Old Trafford and should have had a penalty kick in the final minute, but were denied by referee Simon Hooper and the VAR team.

So Man Utd's defence scored good points, but they were let down by Marcus Rashford (9.0) and Bruno Fernandes (8.5), who were very popular FPL choices. I only opted for the former and will hope he plays a better game in the second round, but if I had them both, I would seriously consider casting one aside, for they did not look good.

Some left-field picks

Finally, I invite you to consider some more unusual selections from me and my Czech colleagues. These are not very popular players, whose purchase may prove to be a good choice as they presented themselves very solidly in the first round.

Rico Henry (4.5) - Brentford's left-back costs only 4.5 and is in only 3.2% of squads. He played a very good game against Tottenham, getting an assist and creating two big chances. On top of that, he only has one difficult match in the next few rounds.

Moussa Diaby (6.5) - His Aston Villa lost heavily to Newcastle, but Diaby himself didn't put in a bad performance, scoring one goal and almost getting another. As a midfielder for 6.5, he seems a very good option, and Aston Villa should do much better in the next few rounds.

Enzo Fernandez (5.0) - In the new Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine played higher up the pitch and was a key figure in the team. He made two key passes against Liverpool, and that's almost certainly more than your 5 million midfielder, which is all that Fernandez costs!

Filip Novak (11Hacks Chief Analyst):

Ben Chilwell (5.6) - If you don't have him yet, he should be your priority looking at the next two rounds. If you don't have huge problems in your squad and your players have avoided injury, you don't need to buy him straight away this week, but in that case, try to amass two free transfers before the third round and then sign him.

He was the most attacking defender in the first round and had the most touches in the attacking third. On top of that, he got an assist and scored a goal that was ruled out.

Nicolas Jackson (7.0) - Although did not score a goal or get an assist, he showed promising signs in the match against Liverpool. He had a high number of touches in the opponent's penalty area and had a total of four shots on Alisson's goal. On top of that, Chelsea now have a very nice schedule with games against Luton, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Fulham and Burnley, so he should start finding the back of the net.

Enzo Fernandez and Ben Chilwell played a very good game against Liverpool Profimedia

Radim Horak (one of the best FPL players in the Czech Republic):

Malo Gusto (4.0) First and foremost, it's best to be patient at this point and save the free transfer for another week. However, if you are dealing with an injured player in defence, apart from the obvious solution of Chilwell, you can also bet on Gusto. Since James is out injured, it is the Frenchman, costing just 4.0 in the game, who should be Pochettino's first choice for the match against West Ham. If he convinces the coach, he will have a very easy run afterwards.

Moussa Diaby (6.5) - We have a lot of interesting midfielders available at this price. From my point of view, the best choice for this round is Diaby. Aston Villa's new acquisition started his Premier League adventure with a goal on his debut and, along with Ollie Watkins, was one of Unai Emery's standout players in the painful defeat. In addition, he has a good schedule of games - Everton at home, Burnley away and Crystal Palace at home.

Morgan Gibbs-White (6.0) - The Englishman was one of the mainstays of Nottingham Forest's relegation battle last season. The club's record transfer has established himself in the first-team squad and is the penalty taker in Steve Cooper's team. If Forest are to have a quieter end to this season, they should do well against Sheffield United, who are for me the leading candidate for relegation. It is however worth noting Forest's schedule - they face away games at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge, so think well before buying him.