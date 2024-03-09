Fernandes and Rashford penalties see Manchester United past wasteful Everton


Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scores their second goal from the penalty spot
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scores their second goal from the penalty spot
AFP
Everton’s miserable winless Premier League run extended to 11 matches as they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford, who’ve now secured five consecutive H2H victories under Erik ten Hag.

For a side so short of goals - no team in the division has netted fewer than the Toffees’ 14 in open play - the last thing Sean Dyche’s men could afford to do was give United a head start. 

Yet, despite an incredibly shaky start from the hosts, that’s exactly what they did. Inside 10 minutes, James Tarkowski’s rash challenge on Alejandro Garnacho left referee Simon Hooper with no choice but to point to the spot, allowing Bruno Fernandes to coolly convert from 12 yards.

Everton had plenty of their own chances as the Red Devils continued their charitable approach to possession. Dwight McNeil went close on a number of occasions, while United academy graduate James Garner stung the palms of Andre Onana from distance.

Surviving those scares would pay dividends again before the break for Ten Hag’s men, who doubled their lead from the spot. After a marauding run into the box, Garnacho was felled by another late challenge, this time from Ben Godfrey.

Unlike the first penalty, Marcus Rashford was tasked with converting, which he expertly managed to score at Old Trafford for just the second time this season.

It was crucial for Everton that the next goal in the match go their way, but it was United who looked more threatening in a cagey second half.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

Garnacho flashed over after being slotted in by Fernandes, while the captain saw a low drive tipped round the post by Jordan Pickford.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was the man to cause the hosts their biggest worry, but his effort at the near post was well blocked by Onana.

The contest became more subdued as the final whistle approached, with United grateful to end a run of back-to-back defeats and keep them on the fringes of the top-four race.

The same old problems exist for Everton though, and their five-point buffer to the drop zone looks more precarious by the week with goals in such short supply.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

Catch up on the action with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedEverton
