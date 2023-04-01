First-half Andersen strike enough as Crystal Palace beat Man Utd

First-half Andersen strike enough as Crystal Palace beat Man Utd
AFP
Crystal Palace put in a resilient display to overcome Manchester United and secure a 1-0 victory, recording their third win in five Premier League visits to Old Trafford.

Just five days after hosting Palace in the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag’s side enjoyed plenty of possession and got Marcus Rashford into some promising positions, although the first opportunity fell to Marc Guehi, who headed wide.

The Red Devils were quick to respond to that warning, with Rasmus Hojlund’s delicate finish bringing a superb goalline clearance from Tyrick Mitchell before Rashford danced through the Palace box but was eventually crowded out.

Sloppiness began to set in for the hosts, though, and that proved to be their downfall as a free-kick was needlessly conceded.

Eberechi Eze’s searching cross found Joachim Andersen, who provided an emphatic finish that took the centre-back to more than one goal in a league campaign for the first time since his FC Twente days in 2016/17.

Casemiro came closest to a Red Devils response before the break with two efforts that flashed off target, while Raphaël Varane made a superb intervention at the other end to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Key stats at full time
Flashscore

Sam Johnstone had gone largely untested in the first half but was forced into two impressive saves in quick succession after the restart, tipping Bruno Fernandes’ effort from range over the crossbar and instinctively stopping Højlund’s header.

Will Hughes conjured a venomous strike at the other end after Mateta had bullied Victor Lindelöf but André Onana showed equally strong hands, while Jeffrey Schlupp’s header looped marginally over moments later.

Man United still continued to apply pressure with Diogo Dalot’s cross finding Mason Mount, who headed wide.

Alejandro Garnacho brought plenty of extra energy from the bench and almost forced an equaliser, although Mitchell touched the winger’s ball wide before Marc Guéhi blocked his shot in the final minutes as Palace valiantly held on to end their three-game winless run in all competitions and jump above United in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils hadn’t lost in 31 matches at Old Trafford before the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion but have now suffered defeat twice in just three home games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Player ratings from the match
Flashscore

Get all of our statistics from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedCrystal Palace
