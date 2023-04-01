'Football does that, mate': Postecoglou still pleased with Spurs start

Postecoglou insists he's pleased with the team as they prepare for the Premier League's return after the international break

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (58) says the glass is half full after his side's recent stumbles.

He told Optus Sport: "I was trying to explain to someone, you look at the start of our season: 12 games, lost two, two points off top. Pretty good start to the season. Or you can say we lost the last two, we're down on numbers, the season is unravelling, everything is a disaster.

"The reality is it's somewhere in between.

"We have had a decent start which has been great.

"There's been a major transformation in the way we're playing, training, staff-wise, new players. All those kind of things. You don't know how quickly those dynamics will fit into place. I've been really pleased with how the guys have embraced that.

"The challenge is never-ending. It all came in 20 minutes in one game, we started so well against Chelsea and you think 'we're flying!' but football always does that, mate.

"I think the important part is...you don't want those periods to come, but when they do come is when I can have the most impact.

"All eyes are on me: what I do, what decisions I make, how I talk, how I behave. Internally, externally - everyone is looking.

"As much as you don't want to be in these situations, bizarrely I really enjoy it.

"I know what strong beliefs I have in the way I want to do things and now everyone will look and see exactly what I'm all about and what I want from players, staff, people in the club, people outside the club.

"If we can navigate this period like I have done at other clubs it becomes an important foundation and learning tool for what we want to become."