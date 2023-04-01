'Football does that, mate': Postecoglou still pleased with Spurs start

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'Football does that, mate': Postecoglou still pleased with Spurs start
'Football does that, mate': Postecoglou still pleased with Spurs start
Postecoglou insists he's pleased with the team as they prepare for the Premier League's return after the international break
Postecoglou insists he's pleased with the team as they prepare for the Premier League's return after the international break
AFP
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (58) says the glass is half full after his side's recent stumbles.

Postecoglou insists he's pleased with the team as they prepare for the Premier League's return after the international break.

He told Optus Sport: "I was trying to explain to someone, you look at the start of our season: 12 games, lost two, two points off top. Pretty good start to the season. Or you can say we lost the last two, we're down on numbers, the season is unravelling, everything is a disaster.

"The reality is it's somewhere in between.

"We have had a decent start which has been great.

Premier League top five
Flashscore

"There's been a major transformation in the way we're playing, training, staff-wise, new players. All those kind of things. You don't know how quickly those dynamics will fit into place. I've been really pleased with how the guys have embraced that.

"The challenge is never-ending. It all came in 20 minutes in one game, we started so well against Chelsea and you think 'we're flying!' but football always does that, mate.

"I think the important part is...you don't want those periods to come, but when they do come is when I can have the most impact.

"All eyes are on me: what I do, what decisions I make, how I talk, how I behave. Internally, externally - everyone is looking.

Postecoglou has been hit by a sudden injury crisis
Profimedia

"As much as you don't want to be in these situations, bizarrely I really enjoy it.

"I know what strong beliefs I have in the way I want to do things and now everyone will look and see exactly what I'm all about and what I want from players, staff, people in the club, people outside the club.

"If we can navigate this period like I have done at other clubs it becomes an important foundation and learning tool for what we want to become."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham's Bissouma 'doesn't feel any pressure' in the Premier League
OPINION: Why Chelsea are wrong keeping Pochettino out of transfer decision-making
Former Spurs midfielder O'Hara loves Postecoglou but thinks he can be reckless
Show more
Football
Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland
Updated
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Dangerous Liverpool back on Man City's radar and eyeing top spot
Gary Neville slams 'lawless' Premier League over Everton points deduction
FA council member resigns after suspension over Israel-Hamas conflict post
EXCLUSIVE: Wright-Phillips believes Man City have edge over Liverpool ahead of tasty clash
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus admits goals are 'not his strong point'
Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery
Five Premier League stars who will not be at Euro 2024
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings