Football Tracker: AC Milan three up against Monza, Arsenal taking on Brighton

Football Tracker: AC Milan three up against Monza, Arsenal taking on Brighton
Updated
AC Milan are in action against Monza
Another weekend has arrived, which means the Football Tracker is back once more to keep you up to date with all the non-stop action around Europe, as the festive season continues.

Sunday, December 17th

14:12 CET - The afternoon Premier League fixtures begin at 15:00 CET, with Arsenal taking on Brighton as they look to go top of the Premier League. Brentford are also hosting an in-form Aston Villa, while West Ham face Wolves.

You can follow all the Premier League matches.

Arsenal vs Brighton lineups
13:56 CET - Almeria's clash with Mallorca is about to kick off as the LaLiga day is kicking off.

12:34 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Nantes are set to take on Brest in 25 minutes, with the latter looking to climb into the top four with a win

11:59 CET - The first match of the day is set to kick off in about 30 minutes, with AC Milan taking on Monza in Serie A. A win for the home side would take them within six points of league leaders Inter Milan.

You can follow the contest with us at Flashscore

Lineups
8:01 CET - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he still has plenty of time to make a decision over his contract with the LaLiga club, despite being repeatedly linked with the top job at the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with ex-Brazilian FA (CBF) president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, having said the 64-year-old is the preferred candidate to replace Tite, who left after Brazil's quarter-final exit at last year's World Cup.

Read the full story here.

7:41 CET - Good morning and welcome to another packed day of exciting football! Getting right to it with the Premier League as Arsenal host Brighton, Brentford do the same with Aston Villa before West Ham clash with Wolves and the long-awaited derby between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Moving on to Ligue 1 where PSG go to Lille tonight and the Bundesliga as undefeated Leverkusen face on-form Frankfurt while Bayern Munich entertain Stuttgart. In terms of Serie A action, Milan face Monza, Roma go to Bologna and Lazio wraps up the day with an interesting contest against Inter.

Finally, Real Sociedad are up against Real Betis while Villarreal have the hard task of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saturday, December 16th

22:59 CET - Barcelona have failed to really make up ground in the title race, after succumbing to a 1-1 draw away at Valencia.

See a summary of the match here.

Match stats
21:24 CET - Some breaking news coming out of LaLiga: Sevilla have sacked their manager Diego Alonso after their 3-0 loss at home to Getafe today, which left them 16th in the table.

20:38 CET - Barcelona will be aiming to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Girona when they head to Valencia in just over 20 minutes.

Follow the match live with us here

Lineups
20:34 CET - In some other results, Leipzig eased past Hoffenheim 3-1, while over in LaLiga, Getafe thumped struggling Sevilla 3-0.

20:30 CET - Napoli claimed a crucial 2-1 win against Cagliari to climb into the Champions League spots in Serie A, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring a second-half winner.

20:25 CET - Everton have won their fourth Premier League game in a row to move further from the relegation zone after a comfy 2-0 win at Burnley. Sean Dyche's men have been in superb form, and would have been ninth in the table without their 10-point deduction. However, the pressure continues to mount on Vincent Kompany.

See a summary of the game here.

 

Mentions
FootballFootball TrackerPremier League
Carlo Ancelotti in no rush to sign new Real Madrid deal amidst Brazil links
Barcelona lose more ground in title race as Valencia claim draw at Mestalla
Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play
Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results
'We needed a drastic change': Mauricio Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run
Fulham's Marco Silva blasts referee and VAR after Raul Jimenez red card
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Updated
Bilbao continue impressive home record as they cruise past title-chasers Atletico Madrid
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace
