Football Tracker: Felix gives Barcelona lead over Atletico as Inter ahead against Napoli

We have arrived in the month of December, meaning the frantic, festive football season is here. Get yourselves strapped in for another great weekend as the Football Tracker keeps you up to date with all the action around Europe.

Sunday, December 3rd

21:48 CET - A Joao Felix goal whilst he is on loan from Atletico seperates Barcelona and Madrid at the break. And to rub it in Felix celebrated the goal against his parent club.

21:30 CET - Hakan Calhanoglu's goal just before half-time gives Inter a vital lead at the break against Napoli!

21:01 CET - We are underway in Milan and Barcelona! Strap in...

20:28 CET - With 20 minutes to play Sevilla against Villarreal were heading for a dull 0-0 draw. 30 minutes later and we have had two goals, one from each side, and a late Villarreal goal ruled out from VAR. 1-1 it finishes after a mad ending.

20:13 CET - We have another massive game tonight over in Italy as Napoli host Inter Milan. A win for Inter would return them to the summit of Serie A but what an opportunity for Napoli to remind Inter who the champions are and what they are made of.

Inter - Napoli lineups Flashscore

20:00 CET - Xavi's Barcelona are in need of a big win if they are serious about retaining their La Liga title but Diego Simeone's Atletico are in good form and are never pushovers. This should be a decent game!

Barcelona - Atletico Madrid match lineups Flashscore

19:45 CET - Roma have come from 1-0 down the get a precious win in the Serie A after a second-half comeback against 10-men Sassuolo.

19:30 CET - Pure. Barclays. A game for the ages in what is quickly becoming a classic Premier League title race. Spurs were 2-1 down at half-time and it should have been more. Yet in a breathless second-half Spurs came from behind twice to draw 3-3 in a game full of drama and golden goals. Football really can be a beautiful game sometimes.

Premier League results Flashscore

19:20 CET - It is all over in Germany and a big point for Dortmund away to the league leaders as it finishes 1-1, although they might be kicking themselves for not winning after leading 1-0 at half-time.

18:31 CET - Now then, two club's with a rich modern history in Spain and Europe are underway as Sevilla host Villarreal. However both sides are currently in the bottom half and in desperate need of a win.

18:27 CET - We had a drama packed half in Germany too as Dortmund lead Leverkusen 1-0 after a disallowed Wirtz goal just before the break.

18:18 CET - City have been at their majestic best today (going forward at least) and lead Spurs 2-1 at the half-time but in truth it could be four or five. Big team talk coming up for Ange as Spurs' season threatens to spiral.

18:10 CET - It is all over in Spain and 10-men Real Betis have held on to a hard-fought point away to Almeria.

17:40 CET - Meanwhile in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen are underway against Dortmund in another big game.

17:32 CET - A big game in the Premier League title race is underway as Manchester City face Spurs!

Manchester City - Spurs lineups Flashscore

17:12 CET - Wow! This is what the Premier League is all about. We have been treated to three goal fests and West Ham vs Crystal Palace. Liverpool were on the verge of a shocking defeat to Fulham after letting a two goal lead slip but two late goals first from Endo then from Trent have won it for Liverpool!

Elsewhere, Aston Villa came from behind to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth after a late Watkins goal, 10-men Chelsea held on to defeat Brighton 3-2 in another thriller and West Ham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Premier League table Flashscore

16:51 CET - The full-time results are in over in France - Monaco have beaten 10-men Montpellier 2-0, Brest have won against Clermont 3-0 and Toulouse and Lorient have drawn 1-1.

16:40 CET - Bayer Leverkusen and Dortmund kick-off in just under an hour and what a game it should be! Leverkusen can extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich's game was called off yesterday.

Bayer Leveruksen - Dortmund Flashscore

16:06 CET - Over in LaLiga, Mallorca and Alaves have played out a 0-0 draw. Up next, Almeria will face Betis in about 10 minutes.

15:56 CET - What a 45 minutes of action in the Premier League. Liverpool and Fulham are level at 2-2, with Trent Alexander Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister scoring two worldies. Chelsea lead Brighton 2-1, but have had captain Conor Gallagher sent off. Bournemouth and Villa are all square, while West Ham lead Crystal Palace.

15:34 CET - Freiburg have kicked off in the Bundesliga against Mainz, while over in France and Italy, Monaco and Fiorentina are both leading.

14:57 CET - PSG have prevailed against Le Havre with a 2-0 victory despite being a man down, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha.

Match stats Statsperform

14:30 CET - The Premier League fixtures are about to begin as Liverpool take on Fulham while Chelsea are up against Brighton.

Liverpool vs Fulham lineups Flashscore

Chelsea vs Brighton lineups Flashscore

14:10 CET - The FA Cup draw is underway as Arsenal are set to face Liverpool and Newcastle clash with rivals Sunderland in the third round.

13:52 CET - Mallorca's clash with Alaves is about to kick the LaLiga day off, check out the lineups!

12:30 CET - Lecce against Bologna has just kicked off while PSG are about to pay a visit to newcomers Le Havre in Ligue 1, and the lineups have just dropped

8:15 CET - Coach Michel is determined to enjoy Girona's "history-making" La Liga run after Saturday's 2-1 win over Valencia 2-1 and not think about the title race because his team are "not at that level".

Cristhian Stuani scored two late goals within five minutes at home to ensure Girona stayed equal with leaders Real Madrid at 38 points from 15 matches.

"I think it's good to recognise that we are making history, eh. It can't be something normal we have 12 wins out of 15 games," Michel told reporters.

7:28 CET - Playing after a 10-point deduction felt like a "re-start", but Everton's 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest blew belief into the club, manager Sean Dyche said on Saturday.

It was Everton's first win since they were docked 10 points for breaching the league's profitability and sustainability rules for the season ending 2021-22.

Everton filed an appeal against the deduction on Friday.

7:20 CET - The football continues on this packed Sunday full of exciting clashes! Chelsea host Brighton, Liverpool receive Fulham at Anfield while Manchester City face Tottenham in the Premier League. In terms of Ligue 1 action, PSG are on the early kick-off as they visit newcomers Le Havre.

An animated contest is set to unfold in the Signal Iduna Park as Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen in the German first division as Sassuolo face Roma and a mouth-watering clash wraps up the Serie A night with Napoli up against Inter Milan.

Another derby tonight will be between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga, stay tuned as we update you on all of this and more on our Flashscore Football Tracker.

Saturday, December 2nd

23:03 CET - Newcastle have beaten Manchester United in one of the most one-sided 1-0 wins you are ever likely to see. The Magpies were excellent, totally overpowering their feeble opponents, with Anthony Gordon's goal the difference. It has been a tough week for Erik ten Hag, as they drop into seventh, while Newcastle climb to fifth.

See a summary of the game here.

Match stats StatsPerform

22:58 CET - A couple more results are in from around Europe. Second-placed Nice have failed to leapfrog PSG into top spot in Ligue 1 after losing 1-0 to Nantes, while Osasuna and Real Sociedad played out a 1-1 draw in LaLiga.

22:38 CET - AC Milan have closed the gap on Juventus and Inter with a comfortable 3-1 win over Frosinone.

Match stats StatsPerform

22:00 CET - AC Milan double their lead through Pulisic! 2-0. Breathing space.

21:52 CET - It is half-time between Manachester United and Newcastle United and somehow it is goalless despite Newcastle being all over Manchester United.

21:36 CET - AC Milan's Jovic scored just before the break against Frosinone to give them a 1-0 half-time lead.

20:56 CET - We are underway at St James' Park! Get comfortable, this should be gripping stuff...

20:43 CET - AC Milan are about to kick off against Frosinone knowing a win will move them four points clear of Napoli in Serie A.

AC Milan - Frosinone lineups Flashscore

20:30 CET - It is all over in Nottingham and it is a massive win for Sean Dyche and Everton against Forest thanks to a McNeil goal.

20:24 CET - Stuttgart are once again four points clear of RB Leipzig and move within two points of second place Bayern Munich after an impressive 2-0 win against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Check out all the match stats here.

Newcastle United - Manchester United lineups Flashscore

20:05 CET - We have a goal in England and it is a big one for Everton, Dwight McNeil finds some space inside the box and smashes a rocket of an effort into the top right hand corner - a priceless goal for the Toffees.

19:57 CET - Rodrygo is the man of the moment and he has scored again for Real Madrid to double their lead and put some space between them and Granada.

19:57 CET - Lazio have defeated 10-men Cagliari 1-0 to move into the op half of Serie A, whilst Cagliari remain inside the bottom three.

Check out all the match stats here!

19:26 CET - The first-half is over in England too and it is goalless at the break between Nottingham Forest and Everton despite it being an entertaining game.

19:22 CET - It is half-time in Spain and Madrid are ahead after Toni Kross set up Brahim Diaz to give the home side the lead against Granada.

19:07 CET - Lyon have lost again and their season from hell continues to provide nightmares for their fans. Despite taking an early lead, they lost 3-2 to high-flying Lens and will spend another week at the bottom of the barrel.

18:47 CET - The Euros draw is well underway and the standout matchups include France facing Netherlands and the return of Euro 2020's semi-final England against Denmark.

We also have a 'group of death' in Group B which includes Spain, Croatia and Italy!

The full draw can be viewed bellow!

18:24 CET - We are just five minutes from kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Everton in a massive game in the Premier League relegation battle.

