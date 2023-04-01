Football Tracker: Spurs begin life after Kane while Chelsea set to host Liverpool

The Football Tracker is now live! Every weekend, we will be covering all things football around the world right here for the die-hard fanatics, from scores, to team news, to big breaking news and loads, loads more. So stay tuned and keep checking in over the next four days, it's going to be a great weekend!

13th August

13:05 CET - Harry Kane (30) is currently being unveiled as a Bayern Munich player at a press conference, watch it live right here on Bayern's YouTube channel.

11:57 CET - In a quite sensational turn of events, multiple reports are stating that Kylian Mbappe (24) is now set to STAY at PSG this summer and renew his contract until 2025, but with the promise he can move to Real Madrid next summer. One of the most remarkable sagas of this window looks to be coming to a conclusion.

11:20 CET - Speaking of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham (20) starred on his debut against Bilbao. The Englishman scored and ran the show all night, showing why he is one of the most highly-rated young players in the world.

10:48 CET - Barcelona begin their LaLiga title defence tonight at 21:30 CET when they head to Getafe. Meanwhile, their arch-rivals Real Madrid will be sweating on the fitness of defender Eder Militao (25), who suffered a worrying-looking injury in their win last night.

“We are worried about Militao. It's not looking good... Torn ACL? We can’t rule out anything," Carlo Ancelotti said.

8:52 CET - The Premier League return has not disappointed so far and after Newcastle's stunning dismantling of Emery's Aston Villa yesterday evening, the warning is there for Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool who are all in action today.

At 3 pm CET Tottenham face London rivals Brentford in their first post-Harry Kane match before Chelsea host Liverpool in the first 'top six' clash of the season.

And with the recent Moises Caicedo (21) saga involving both clubs, there is extra importance riding on this meeting than most between the sides.

12th August

23:21 CET - Real Madrid got their LaLiga campaign off to a perfect start, cruising past Bilbao 2-0. Jude Bellingham (20) was brilliant on his debut, scoring the second goal.

22:54 CET - With Kylian Mbappe (24) and Neymar (31) on the sidelines, PSG played out a dull 0-0 draw with Lorient. With a number of new signings, there was a lack of cohesion, and the French champions will be looking for more next match.

22:40 CET - Well that wasn't what Bayern and Harry Kane (30) thought was going to happen. The German champions were thumped 3-0 by Leipzig, with the latter consequently winning the Super Cup. It was a really poor performance from Bayern, and questions will be asked. Leipzig however, were excellent, and frankly pretty comfortable throughout. Dani Olmo (25) was the star, bagging a hat-trick.

22:18 CET - Kane (30) came on for Bayern to make his debut, but minutes after his arrival, Olmo scored from the spot to complete his hat-trick and make it 3-0! Remarkable.

21:46 CET - Over in LaLiga, Las Palmas drew 1-1 with Mallorca on their return to the top division.

21:43 CET - Well that wasn't in the script. Bayern are two goals down to Leipzig at half-time, with Dani Olmo (25) at the double. Maybe Kane (30) won't be winning his first trophy after all.

21:23 CET - Real Madrid are set to kick off, and guess what, you can follow that on Flashscore too!

20:58 CET - PSG are about to get their Ligue 1 campaign off and running in two minutes, so follow that with Flashscore too!

20:53 CET - Proceedings got underway in the German Super Cup final just under 10 minutes ago, and Leipzig are already a goal to the good thanks to Dani Olmo (25)! Can Bayern get back into the game? Will Harry Kane (30) be called upon? Follow the match live at Flashscore.

20:38 CET - Well that was mighty impressive from Newcastle. The Magpies continued where they left off last season, absolutely obliterating Aston Villa 5-1. The away side were hampered by the worrying injury to Tyrone Mings, and their high-line tactic was absolutely torn apart by Newcastle, with Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, and substitutes Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes getting in on the act. They will be delighted with their start to the season.

Unai Emery will be disappointed with his Villa side, but the last thing he will do is panic, knowing it is just the first game. They had started the game really well before the injury to Mings. They will surely be better next weekend.

19:49 CET - Cristiano Ronaldo (38) continues to do Cristiano Ronaldo things. The Portuguese legend scored twice for 10-men Al-Nassr, including the winner in Extra Time, to down Al-Hilal 2-1 and clinch the Saudi Club Champions Cup.

Al-Nassr had to play 60 minutes while down 1-0, but Ronaldo did what he does best: come up clutch when his team really needs him. Al-Nassr also had two men sent off on their bench in what was a really feisty contest, but in the end, they reigned supreme.

19:44 CET - Harry Kane (30) is on the BENCH for Bayern tonight in the Super Cup final against Leipzig, as he eyes up his first piece of silverware. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham (20) is in the starting XI for Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao.

19:38 CET - Newly promoted Las Palmas are underway in LaLiga, as they take on Mallorca in their first game back in the top division since 2018.

19:29 CET - Everton suffered an incredibly disappointing 1-0 loss to start the season at home to Fulham, but manager Sean Dyche was unhappy with VAR for disallowing Michael Keane's (30) goal.

19:01 CET - In some other results around Europe, Marseille clung on to seal a 2-1 win against Reims, while Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at home to Girona.

18:41 CET - AND NOW MOUSSA DIABY (23) HAS SCORED ON HIS DEBUT FOR VILLA! Remarkable stuff. It's 1-1 in 11 minutes.

18:38 CET - Would you believe it!? Just six minutes into his debut, Sandro Tonali (23) has scored for Newcastle! Dream debut!

18:29 CET - In the final Premier League game of the day, Newcastle are taking on Aston Villa. It should be a cracking game between two sides hoping to battle it out for European football this season. The contest is just about to kick off and you can follow it live on Flashscore through our audio and text commentary.

17:55 CET - The afternoon games in the Premier League are done and dusted so let's round up some of the results. Brighton smashed newcomers Luton 4-1, Bournemouth snatched a 1-1 draw against West Ham, Palace won 1-0 at Sheffield United, and Everton suffered a really dismal loss at home to Fulham.

17:38 CET - Speaking after Arsenal's win against Forest, Mikel Arteta was full of praise for striker Eddie Nketiah (24), who opened the scoring for his side. However, he was disappointed that his side didn't kill off the game in the second half.

17:10 CET - Tottenham have now officially confirmed Son Heung-min (31) as their new club captain. The post-Kane era begins.

17:07 CET - Meanwhile, Marseille are underway against Reims in Ligue 1, while Real Sociedad are taking on Girona in Laliga. The football season is well and truly back!

17:03 CET - Over in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Club Championship final has just kicked off, with Ruben Neves' (26) Al-Hilal taking on Cristiano Ronaldo's (38) Al-Nassr.

16:34 CET - Hours after Harry Kane (30) was announced as a new Bayern Munich player, it is being reported by David Ornstein that Son Heung-min (31) is set to be the next Tottenham captain. Cristian Romero (25) and James Maddison (26) will be his deputies. Will Spurs fans be pleased with that? I'm sure they will. The right man to lead the club forward into a new era.

16:00 CET - Arsenal fans can now breathe. After going into the half-time break 2-0 up with goals from Bukayo Saka (21) and Eddie Nketiah (25), the Gunners seemed to totally take their foot off the gas in the second 45, allowing Forest a route back into the game courtesy of Taiwo Awoniyi (26). But in the end, they hung on for victory, and it's a winning start in the Premier League for them.

Forest will be pleased with their performance despite the loss. They defended well and countered impressively for the goal, with Anthony Elanga (21) really lively off the bench. They know their season won't be decided in matches like this.

15:17 CET - We are just under 45 minutes away from the first set of Premier League Saturday afternoon fixtures of the season. You can follow all of the matches right here, with the likes of Joao Pedro (21), James Milner (37), Ashley Young (38) and Raul Jimenez (32) making debuts for their new clubs.

14:49 CET - Arsenal are up 2-0 at half-time following a measured and controlled performance, but the moment of the match was unquestionably Bukayo Saka's (21) wondergoal. The winger cut in from the right onto his left foot and unleashed a gorgeous shot into the top corner. Starboy.

14:47 CET - England are into the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup! It wasn't always pretty, wasn't always easy, but they found a way to get past a battling Colombia 2-1, with Alessia Russo (24) scoring the winner. It's Australia next for the Lionesses.

13:27 CET - News coming out of the Emirates. Arsenal vs Forest has been delayed 30 minutes, as there has been an issue with the digital ticketing system. Fans are struggling to get in.

13:09 CET - It's fair to say that Tottenham fans aren't very happy after losing Harry Kane (30) this morning. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust have announced that they are 'angry and hurt' and have now called into question the club's ownership.

Read what they had to say here.

13:03 CET - The words drama and PSG go hand in hand, and this summer transfer window has sure been dramatic. Well, ahead of the French champions' opening match of the season against Lorient, Kylian Mbappe (24), Neymar (31) and Marco Verratti (30) have been omitted from their squad.

Read about that here.

12:49 CET - With just under an hour until Arsenal face Nottingham Forest, the team news is out. All three of the Gunners' new signings - Declan Rice (24), Jurrien Timber (22) and Kai Havertz (24) - start, but interestingly, Gabriel (25) is on the bench. It potentially looks like Thomas Partey (30) will take up an inverted right-back role, something he did a few times at the end of last season. Don't take my word for it though!

12:02 CET - Over at the Women's World Cup, Australia are into the semi-finals for the first time ever after defeating France in a thrilling penalty shootout! The Matildas came out on top 7-6, but not before seven missed penalties - including one from goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold (29) - and a retaken penalty. Great drama. They will face either England or Colombia, and we will be covering that much live!

11:27 CET - Kane will have his chance to win silverware on his first day as a Bayern player when they take on Leipzig in the German Super Cup at 20:30 CET. Also in action today are last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal at 13:30 CET, the mighty Real Madrid at 21:30 CET and PSG at 21:00 CET.

11:17 CET - It's been a heartbreaking morning for Spurs fans. Losing their talisman and arguably greatest ever footballer Harry Kane (30) will so desperately hurt just a day before they start their Premier League campaign. But now they must be thinking about life after him. Can Richarlison (26) step up?

For Kane, he has joined one of the biggest clubs in the world in Bayern Munich, and is virtually guaranteed trophies, something he has been craving. The Premier League will miss him, and the Bundesliga now have a new superstar.

Check out our article on Kane, his search for trophies, and the legacy he is leaving behind.

11:09 CET - A goal has just been disallowed in an incredibly tense match between France and Australia in the Women's World Cup. The first half of extra time draws to a close as the score remains 0-0 with the fight for a place in the semi-final still up for grabs.

10:27 CET - IT IS OFFICIAL. The Harry Kane (30) saga is over, Bayern Munich have signed the England international on a four-year deal from Tottenham as he leaves the London club after nearly 20 years there.

10:04 CET - Declan Rice (24) might be the most expensive British player of all tiem but he has yet to become Arsenal's most important player, let alone midfielder. That title, for the moment, remains Thomas Partey's (30).

Flashscore's Tolga Akdeniz writes.

9:58 CET - Inter Miami playing and Lionel Messi (36) scoring is becoming just a normal and expected event, the Argentinian scored his eighth goal in five matches only as his side defeated Charlotte FC 4-0.

6:40 CET - Manchester City might have gotten off to a great start, winning 3-0 at Burnely as the Premier League champions were ahead by the fourth minute thanks to Erling Haaland (23). However, it wasn't all positive in this opener as star player Kevin De Bruyne (32) left the pitch early limping causing major concerns for Pep Guardiola as it is a recurrence of his Champions League final injury.

00:06 CET - Javi Guerra (20) scored an 89th minute winner to give Valencia a big 2-1 win at Sevilla. Mouctar Diakhaby (26) had opened the scoring for the away side, before the hosts hit back with 20 minutes to go courtesy of Youssef En Nesyri (26). Loic Bade (23) then got sent off for Sevilla before Guerra scored a late winner.

11th August

23:02 CET - Manchester City were in absolute cruise control, showing very much why they are champions as they eased past Burnley 3-0, with Erling Haaland (23) and Rodri (27) getting on the scoresheet. Anass Zaroury (22) was also sent off late in the game.

Vincent Kompany's men didn't perform too poorly, but they simply didn't have the quality to compete with City, who didn't get out of first gear. It will be a bit of a wake-up call for Burnley, but for City, it is normal service resumed.

Take a look at our match report right here.

22:57 CET - Nice were on the cusp of claiming a win over Lille in the opening game of the season thanks to Gaetan Laborde (29), but a 94th minute equaliser from defender Bafode Diakite (22) meant they had to settle for a draw.

21:47 CET - Roberto Firmino (31) has a hat-trick on his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Ahli. Not too shabby.

21:29 CET - In the first LaLiga game of the season, Rayo Vallecano have beaten Almeria 2-0 thanks to goals from Isi Palazon (28) and Randy Nteka (25).

21:07 CET - It has taken Erling Haaland (23) just three minutes to open his goalscoring account for the season. He's everyone's Fantasy Football captain, right?

20:30 CET - The Saudi Pro League also got underway today, and 30 minutes into the first match of the season, Al Ahli are leading Al Hazem 2-0, with former Liverpool man Roberto Firmino (31) at the double.

18:47 CET - David Moyes stood on the cusp of being sacked last season, but victory in the Europa Conference League saved his job. During his press conference, the Scot talked about wanting West Ham to build on that success, as well as the potential signings of James Ward-Prowse (28) and Harry Maguire (30).

Read about that here.

17:20 CET - One of the most remarkable stories in English football in recent years has been Luton Town's rise to the Premier League. They possess a stadium capacity of just over 10,000, one of the smallest of any professional club in England. Many have written them off as relegation certainties, but can they spring a major surprise and remain in the top division?

See our Luton Premier League preview here.

17:04 CET - Speaking during his press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke on the injury status of new signing Rasmus Hojlund (20), as well as possible players heading out of the door.

Read what Ten Hag had to say.

17:01 CET - The Premier League is just hours away from beginning, so why don't you check out our massive preview ahead of the new season? There promises to be drama at the top and bottom of the table, so what better way to gear up ahead of tonight's kick-off?

Read our preview here.

16:37 CET - Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou insisted that Harry Kane's (30) departure will not be affecting his plans for the upcoming season as he has been expecting the record goalscorer's departure.

Read what he had to say here.

16:33 CET - Arsenal supporters should be satisfied with their 200 million pounds transfer window so far. Mikel Arteta' squad has seen the additions of a few big names, that said, the Spaniard is not ruling out any more action this summer.

Read what he had to say here.

15:48 CET - It's fair to say that at least more than one club has been affected by the Moises Caicedo (21) saga, his previous one however, is not one of them. Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi insisted that the midfielder was 'already forgotten'.

Read the full story here.

15:33 CET - New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was speaking in his press conference about his side's match this Sunday against Liverpool, as well as the status of Christoper Nkunku (25) and potential incoming transfers.

Read what he had to say here.

15:13 CET - The press conferences don't stop this Friday. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Thibaut Courtois' (31) injury and whether they are eyeing up a replacement, his plans for Jude Bellingham (20), and more.

Read about that here.

14:52 CET - Everton came through an extremely tough season, surviving by the skin of their teeth on the final day. Sean Dyche was a massive factor towards that, but he will undoubtedly have another tough job on his hands to keep the Merseysiders in the Premier League.

Read the Toffees' season preview here.

14:22 CET - Eddie Howe's Newcastle had a brilliant 2022/23 campaign, and in his press conference, the manager spoke about his transfer plans, as well as injury concerns ahead of their clash with Aston Villa.

Read his quotes here.

13:26 CET - Jurgen Klopp was speaking ahead of the new season, talking about 'Liverpool being 'reloaded'. In addition, he spoke about Moises Caicedo (21), as well as their opponents this weekend Chelsea.

Read what he had to say here.

13:21 CET - So what matches do we have tonight on the menu? In the Premier League, reigning champions Manchester City head to Burnley, as Vincent Kompany looks to take down his former club. In Ligue 1, Nice host Lille, while in Spain, Almeria face Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla take on Valencia.

13:00 CET - Well hello, and welcome to the first-ever Football Tracker! You are witnessing Flashscore history! We cannot wait for the biggest European leagues to get underway this evening, and I'm sure you can't either. We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on in the world of football, what more can you ask for?

