Scores
News Paris 2024
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Former Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare dies at 60

Former Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare dies at 60

Shakespeare served as Claudio Ranieri's assistant during Leicester City's remarkable Premier League title victory
Shakespeare served as Claudio Ranieri's assistant during Leicester City's remarkable Premier League title victory
Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has died at the age of 60, his family announced on Thursday.

Shakespeare, who also briefly held a coaching position with the English national team in 2016, died peacefully surrounded by family according to a statement released on behalf of his family by the League Managers' Association.

He was diagnosed with cancer last October.

In the 2015-16 season, Shakespeare served as Claudio Ranieri's assistant during Leicester City's remarkable Premier League title victory and got the main job in early 2017.

However, he was dismissed in October of the same year as the team struggled with a poor start to the season.

Shakespeare then continued his career as an assistant manager with Everton, Watford, Aston Villa, and Norwich.

His most recent role was as assistant head coach at Leicester, where he served under Dean Smith from April 2023. However, his short-term contract was not renewed following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLeicester
