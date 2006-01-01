Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'

Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen (68) is "seriously ill in hospital," the club said on Sunday.

Hansen joined the Reds in 1977 from Scottish side Partick Thistle and enjoyed a glittering 14-year spell at Anfield.

A Liverpool statement read: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

"The club is currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time."

Hansen won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups in 620 appearances for Liverpool.

He also spent four years as the club's captain after being handed the armband in 1985.

Internationally, Hansen gained 26 caps for Scotland and appeared at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

After his retirement in 1991, Hansen went on to become one of the country's most recognised television pundits, featuring regularly on the BBC's Match of the Day.

He spent more than 20 years with the programme before retiring in 2014 after the World Cup in Brazil.