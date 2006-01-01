Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'

Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen 'seriously ill in hospital'

Alan Hansen made 620 appearances for Liverpool
Alan Hansen made 620 appearances for LiverpoolAFP
Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen (68) is "seriously ill in hospital," the club said on Sunday.

Hansen joined the Reds in 1977 from Scottish side Partick Thistle and enjoyed a glittering 14-year spell at Anfield.

A Liverpool statement read: "The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

"The club is currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

"We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family's privacy is respected at this time."

Hansen won eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups in 620 appearances for Liverpool.

He also spent four years as the club's captain after being handed the armband in 1985.

Internationally, Hansen gained 26 caps for Scotland and appeared at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

After his retirement in 1991, Hansen went on to become one of the country's most recognised television pundits, featuring regularly on the BBC's Match of the Day.

He spent more than 20 years with the programme before retiring in 2014 after the World Cup in Brazil.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool chairman Werner 'determined' to see Premier League games played in USA
Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Van Dijk and Gravenberch look forward to arrival of new manager Slot
Show more
Football
Frustrated France fail to break through against Canada in warm-up draw
Slick Slovakia make short work of wasteful Wales in final Euro warm-up
Frattesi fires Italy to narrow win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in final friendly
Senegal and Tunisia stay top of African World Cup qualifying tables
Injured Belgian full-back Meunier to stay behind for medical tests
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, interest in Lukaku building
Updated
Frenkie de Jong back in training for the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2024
EURO Rewind: Euro '2020' sees Italians upset the odds in a tournament like no other
Most Read
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins five-setter against Zverev to become French Open champion
Transfer News LIVE: Wirtz attracting attention in Spain, interest in Lukaku building
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings