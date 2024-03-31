Fresh title twist as Manchester City held by Arsenal in well-fought stalemate

AFP
Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in their Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium, in a result that benefits table-toppers Liverpool who won earlier in the day.

A game touted to be a defining moment in a fascinating three-way title race provided little goalmouth action in the first half with both teams appearing unwilling to take risks in a chess match between ‘master and apprentice’ Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Jesus had the first opportunity against his former club, but could only hit the side netting from Ben White’s cross.

Nathan Aké ought to have done better when he headed into a grateful David Raya’s arms from a corner, before unfortunately having to go off injured.

Jesus then skewed wide in another Arsenal breakaway, but City had the majority of possession before HT.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

The hosts threatened to turn their dominance of the ball into a goal when Mateo Kovacic curled just wide from distance, before Arsenal started to get a foothold of their own in the game, as Bukayo Saka’s dangerous cross flashed just past Jesus.

There was still a distinct lack of goalmouth action, until Kevin De Bruyne’s corner almost looped over Raya as the pace of the game picked up.

Substitute Jérémy Doku then squandered a couple of opportunities, before Erling Haaland inexplicably miskicked his opportunity following a flick-on from a corner.

Ultimately, the contest was relentlessly cagey, proven by just one shot on target a piece from each side as the game entered its final stages.

De Bruyne cut a frustrated figure
AFP

In the end, neither side quite showed the quality or belief to nick it, as City stretched their impressive unbeaten run to 23 matches, ending Arsenal’s eight-game winning streak in the league in the process.

The Gunners drop to second, but may see it as a precious point, especially considering they stopped City scoring at home in the league for the first time since 2021.

Flashscore Man of the Match: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Get the match summary here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenal
