Fulham held by Everton in stalemate as both sides waste chances in bore draw

Fulham and Everton played out one of the least thrilling Premier League games you’re likely to see this season, with the goalless draw seeing the Toffees drop into the bottom three without a win in their last five league games (D2, L3).

Firmly in the relegation mix-up, Everton are in growing need of points in their battle to beat the drop.

Keen to claim three huge ones tonight, they flew out the traps and came tantalisingly close to taking the lead inside five minutes when Jack Harrison curled an effort inches wide of the post.

Not to be outdone, former Everton man Antonee Robinson was keen to heap more misery on the Merseysiders, as his fine strike forced a smart stop out of Jordan Pickford in the Toffees goal.

If that was close, Sean Dyche’s side came even closer to taking the lead midway through the first half when an exceptional passage of play ended with James Tarkowski’s scuffed deflected effort looping up and onto the bar, and while it spun back towards the line after bouncing back off the woodwork, Timothy Castagne cleared it off the line with centimetres to spare.

That perhaps served as the wake-up call Fulham needed as they did seem to improve after, but Andreas Pereira’s wayward pop-shot from distance was somewhat symptomatic of their struggles in front of goal.

Key stats from the match at full time Flashscore

Perhaps acutely aware of Luton’s eye-catching result against Brighton, Everton came out after the break with a renewed hope that they could nose ahead, but in keeping with the pattern of the night, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header from James Garner’s corner bounced away off the bar.

Just as the woodwork was rattled at one end, it was soon shaking at the other too, when Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s header was diverted onto the crossbar by Castagne.

Both sides probed for a late winner, but De Cordova-Reid came the closest of anyone when his left-footed effort drifted agonisingly wide of the post.

In the end, the bottom-half duo were forced to settle for a point each, which probably suited Fulham better, as Luton’s victory consigned the Toffees to dropping into the bottom three - a position they’ll hope their upcoming appeal against their points deduction will mean they don’t occupy for long.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Tarkowski (Everton)

