Fulham's Joao Palhinha suffers shoulder injury in pre-season match against Brentford

Joao Palhinha suffered the injury in the match against Brentford
Joao Palhinha suffered the injury in the match against Brentford
AFP
Portuguese international Joao Palhinha (28) was injured in Fulham's pre-season friendly against Brentford and could be at risk of missing the start of the Premier League season.

The midfielder was substituted in the first half with his arm supported in a sling and according to the coach, it seems to be a serious injury.

Palhinha's numbers
Flashscore

"Unfortunately, it doesn't look good. It looks like he has dislocated his shoulder. Tomorrow (today) he will have tests and we hope it is not a long-term injury," said Silva after the final whistle.

Palhinha was one of Fulham's stars last season, having even been considered the club's Player of the Year. His name has been linked with a transfer to West Ham, who intend to fill the void left by Declan Rice following his move to Arsenal.

