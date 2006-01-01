Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola after City dismantle Ipswich

Haaland feeling better than ever, says Guardiola after City dismantle Ipswich

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts with Erling Haaland after he was substituted
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts with Erling Haaland after he was substitutedReuters//Phil Noble
Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland (24) could etch his name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the game's greatest strikers with his "ridiculous" scoring numbers.

Haaland bagged a hat-trick in City's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, the 10th for the Premier League club.

"The numbers are ridiculous," Guardiola told reporters. "He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He's an incredible threat, hopefully he can be here for many years."

Two games into the season and Haaland has four goals in what could well be a third consecutive Golden Boot campaign. His overall record at the club is 94 goals in 101 appearances.

Manchester City player ratings vs Ipswich
Manchester City player ratings vs IpswichFlashscore

The battering ram of a forward, who missed nearly two months last season with a foot injury, benefited from a restful summer after Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

"I said a few weeks ago, he feels better than previous seasons," Guardiola said. "This season, no Euros, relax and arrive well.

"Last season he struggled a lot, especially at the beginning. He felt tired and niggles most of the time. This time, with the rest with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe."

Haaland recently said he felt better than ever.

"I don't have any pain in my body which is the first time for a long time," he said. "It's amazing - you can push yourself more because you don't have something in the back of your head. I had a long pre-season, I enjoyed it."

Neither Kyle Walker nor Phil Foden featured in Saturday's win at Etihad Stadium since they were late to rejoin Guardiola's squad after playing for England in the Euro final. Key midfielder Rodri is not fully fit after suffering an injury in playing in that final for Spain.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGuardiola PepHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
Erling Haaland hits hat-trick as Manchester City come from behind to beat Ipswich
Fantasy Premier League: Jota and Doku good options ahead of second round
Who are the best FPL players for Gameweek Two?
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Updated
Real Sociedad leave it late to find winning goal against stubborn Espanyol
Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski form after winner against Bilbao
Champions Inter Milan click into gear to secure Serie A win against Lecce
Super-sub Leandro Trossard proves his worth to lift Arsenal to vital win
Milan's Fonseca calls for defensive responsibility after shock defeat to Parma
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Updated
Yamal and Lewandowski fire Barcelona to victory over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga
Impressive Parma pounce on AC Milan's struggles to claim shock Serie A win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Football Tracker: Inter Milan east past Lecce, Real Sociedad battle to win over Espanyol
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Pedro strikes late to earn Brighton dramatic win over Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings