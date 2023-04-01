Haaland haunts Everton to secure three points for Manchester City

Erling Haaland scored his first Premier League goals since late November as Manchester City saw off Everton in a smash-and-grab 2-0 win at the Etihad, placing the Sky Blues into control in the title race and extending the Toffees winless league run to seven matches.

With their side in devastating form of late, City fans have had every reason to be optimistic about seeing a record-breaking fourth consecutive PL title head to the Etihad, but a couple of early Everton openings suggested a return to top spot might not be a foregone conclusion.

Pep Guardiola’s side hadn’t held that position since November, but they grew increasingly in control, and the influence of Monday’s hat-trick hero Phil Foden was starting to become a problem for the visitors.

Despite Sean Dyche’s absence from the sidelines due to a touchline ban, Everton still looked as resolute in defence as they had done in earning a PL-leading eight clean sheets this season, and the hosts were reduced to half chances.

Jeremy Doku couldn’t find Erling Haaland with a square ball after an enterprising run before Matheus Nunes’ shot on the breakaway was deflected over.

A rare chance at the other end was spurned by Jack Harrison, meanwhile, as the former City youngster fired over to keep the contest goalless heading into the interval.

Things failed to improve for City as proceedings got back underway, but the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne prompted an upturn in fortunes, and the Sky Blues finally took the lead 20 minutes from time with just their first shot on target.

The ball was allowed to bounce around the area following a corner kick, and the inevitable Haaland was on hand to rasp in on the volley for his first strike since returning from injury.

Everton briefly searched for a response, but they lost solidity at the back and were soon hit on the counter by a combination of De Bruyne and Haaland, with the latter racing past Jarrad Branthwaite to slot in his second and the killer blow in the contest.

An improvement over last season’s home stalemate against their Merseyside rivals, the win sends the reigning champions top of the pile for at least the time being.

Meanwhile, Dyche will be looking forward to returning to the dugout as his side next face Crystal Palace in search of a first victory since mid-December.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

