Haaland scores twice as ruthless City pile pressure on United in Manchester derby

Manchester City closed to within two points of the Premier League summit after a convincing 3-0 victory over arch-rivals United at Old Trafford, continuing their recent dominance in the fixture with a fifth win in the last six meetings.

Fresh from an emotionally charged Champions League win over Copenhagen in midweek, Old Trafford paid another poignant tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton before kick-off, and it was the hosts who started the 191st edition of the Manchester derby on the front foot.

Scott McTominay saw an early effort saved by Ederson as the midfielder looked to extend his rich vein of form in front of goal, while at the other end, Andre Onana dived acrobatically to deny Phil Foden before recovering in time to claw the loose ball away from Erling Haaland.

After a closely fought opening 20 minutes, the visitors gradually gained control of the match, and their improved play was rewarded before the half-hour mark when Ramsus Hojlund was penalised for pulling back Rodri inside the area.

Haaland stepped up to the spot and City’s talismanic striker confidently rolled the ball into the bottom-right corner for his 10th league goal of the season.

The frantic nature of the contest continued up until half-time, as McTominay saw a fierce strike superbly thwarted by Ederson, before Onana came to United’s rescue again, denying Haaland his second of the afternoon with a flying save.

The Cityzens carried their momentum into the early stages of the second half, and having failed to double his tally before the break, Haaland made no mistake in the 49th minute, heading home from Bernardo Silva’s perfectly weighted delivery to extend City’s lead.

Match stats Flashscore

That goal knocked the stuffing out of the hosts, who faced with a two-goal deficit, never looked like troubling Pep Guardiola’s side as the match progressed into the final half-hour.

For all City’s dominance in a superb second-half display, United came close to pulling a goal back with 20 minutes remaining when Marcus Rashford fired wide from inside the box.

Grateful for that reprieve, the visitors added a late third through Phil Foden after unselfish play from Haaland, securing three richly deserved points.

The result moves City level on points with Arsenal in second as they continue their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title.

As for United, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in midweek after losing five of their opening 10 league games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.