Havertz off the mark as Arsenal breeze past Bournemouth and move into top four

Arsenal retook their place in the Premier League top-four, continuing their unbeaten start to the league campaign by defeating Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Coming into this fixture with the league's longest current winless streak Bournemouth were looking to avoid equalling their club-record run of seven games without a win to start a league campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal returned to action after a somewhat frustrating 2-2 draw in the North London Derby in which they twice surrendered the lead and dropped out of the top four as a result.

An injury doubt all week, Bukayo Saka was the early difference-maker, nodding into an empty net after Gabriel Jesus’ far-post header had come off the woodwork - the ninth time in 12 home games Bournemouth have conceded first in.

The Gunners maintained their dominance, eventually doubling their lead on the stroke of half-time. A rash challenge from Max Aarons on Eddie Nketiah handed Martin Odegaard the chance to score from the post, which he calmly accepted, sending Neto the wrong way.

Having won just one of their last 14 encounters with Arsenal it was always likely to be an uphill struggle for Andoni Iraola’s side as the Gunners remained in control after the restart.

The contest was all but put to bed early in the second half when Ryan Christie conceded a penalty, gifting Kai Havertz his first goal for the Gunners from the spot.

A late headed goal from Ben White helped the visitors ease to a victory, marking just the third time Arsenal have started a Premier League campaign with three consecutive away wins, picking up a third successive clean sheet for the first time since 2021. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have won just one of their last 15 games against the Gunners.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

