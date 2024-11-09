Advertisement
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season

AFP
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito SantoDavid Rogers / Getty Images via AFP
Nottingham Forest have defied expectations to reach their highest Premier League position in 26 years after surviving one of the most turbulent seasons in the club's history.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Newcastle, Forest sit third in the Premier League following three consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since 1999.

Not since August 1998, when a 2-1 win over Southampton left Dave Bassett's side second in the standings, have they been so high in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team have inflicted the only league defeat on leaders Liverpool this term and sit proudly above the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The two-time European Cup winners might not be quite ready to recapture the golden days of Brian Clough's reign.

But Forest's lofty position is a welcome sign of progress after last season's relegation battle.

A deduction of four points in March following a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules left Forest in grave danger of dropping into the Championship.

The anxiety at the City Ground boiled over after a contentious loss at Everton in April when the club's social media account accused VAR official Stuart Attwell of favouring relegation rivals Luton.

Forest eventually avoided the drop and have made the most of their reprieve.

Nottingham Forest are third in the Premier League table
Nottingham Forest are third in the Premier League tableFlashscore

New Zealand striker Chris Wood has been key to Forest's charge up the table.

The 32-year-old, voted the Premier League player of the month for October, has scored eight of Forest's 14 top-flight goals this season.

Wood has netted 22 times in 30 league starts since making his move from Newcastle permanent in June 2023.

Forest have also proved formidable at the other end of the pitch, with goalkeeper Matz Sels amassing the joint-most clean sheets in the top flight this season.

Nikola Milenkovic's pre-season arrival from Fiorentina has helped stabilise the Forest defence in a solid centre-back partnership with Brazilian Murillo.

Nuno is the architect of Forest's surge, silencing the doubters who questioned his arrival to replace the sacked Steve Cooper in December.

'The ambition to grow'

He lasted just 17 games at Tottenham before being dismissed in 2021, while his largely successful four-year reign at Wolves also finished on a sour note.

The meticulous Portuguese coach returned to the Premier League after winning the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad and has proved a shrewd appointment.

Significantly, Nuno has handled Forest's volatile and demanding owner Evangelos Marinakis, who is currently in the midst of a five-game ban for spitting towards officials after a loss against Fulham in September.

"Starting from the owner, the ambition to grow and improve the club makes us all aware that we have to give our best," said Nuno.

"Ambition is good. Demanding is good. But we cannot get away from our track, so I insist we have to remain humble and realise we haven't achieved anything. I don't just say that, it is the truth."

That ambition is exemplified by the imminent arrival of Edu, who quit as Arsenal's sporting director this week for a new role heading up Marinakis' stable of clubs, which also includes Greek giants Olympiacos.

While Nuno is keen to keep Forest from resting on their laurels, the long-suffering City Ground faithful are starting to dream of appearing in European competition for the first time since 1995/96.

Forest's win at Anfield and a draw against Chelsea suggest they are capable of holding their own against the big guns.

But the acid test of their renaissance lies in wait, with trips to Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as home games against Aston Villa and Tottenham, all scheduled before the turn of the year.

Ever the perfectionist, Nuno is demanding even more from his players regardless of the opponent.

"We have to recognise there are a lot of mistakes being made that we have to correct, so the ambition is that. Keeping on track is what we have to do," he said.

Premier League
