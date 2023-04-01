How Liverpool smashed the Premier League xG record against Newcastle

Liverpool celebrated the New Year in emphatic fashion with a 4-2 win over Newcastle at Anfield, but the statistics indicate the margin of victory could have been much wider.

Jurgen Klopp's side amassed an eye-widening Expected Goals (xG) tally of 7.27 - the highest total by a team in a Premier League game since the statistic started being recorded in 2010/11.

They ended the game with 34 shots on goal for the second time this season, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka making 15 saves to keep the scoreline a flattering one for Newcastle.

The pattern seemed reminiscent of their recent draws against Manchester United and Arsenal where they were left ruing their missed opportunities, but the Reds plugged away and did not let up.

Liverpool's xG total was padded somewhat by the award of two penalties - the first of which was missed by Mohamed Salah - with each spot-kick assigned a fixed value of 0.76.

A stellar second half from the Egyptian saw him more than make amends but had Liverpool not have claimed victory, there would have been more of an inquest into yet another wasteful display from Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has developed a reputation for not being able to take his chances and a similar act followed with the Uruguayan failing to score from eight shots and a value of 1.61 xG.

For some perspective, both figures were more than what Newcastle produced in the match as a team.

That was only a minor blot on the performance, though, with Liverpool simply picking apart a Newcastle team which has kept clean sheets against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City and in the Champions League at AC Milan.

It was clear that Liverpool wanted to attack the box against the Magpies with 25 of their attempts coming from inside the area. Fifteen of those came in the second half with just one attempt coming from outside the box.

Liverpool shot chart against Newcastle Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

Nunez played a key role in Liverpool's opener, squaring for Salah to tap into an empty net when he could have shot from the angle, while Diogo Jota did similar for the second for Curtis Jones.

That same ball into the six-yard area was made for Cody Gakpo's goal who despite not finishing cleanly, managed to convert another high-danger Liverpool chance.

It all seemed too easy for the Liverpool players to ghost into the midfield spaces and then through Newcastle's defence, which has in truth chopped and changed quite frequently this season through injury.

So the quantity was there for Liverpool, but quality also came with it. They averaged 0.21 xG per shot against Newcastle which is night and day compared to the 0.07 per shot they recorded with the same volume against United.

While replicating such a display is the next challenge, it was still a terrifying one as Klopp's men opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table and one that will send a big warning to those in the title fight.