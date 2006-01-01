Hurzeler backs record-signing Rutter to be a 'big player' at Brighton

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler expects Georginio Rutter (22) to be a "big, big player" for the Seagulls as he considers handing his club-record signing a debut against Manchester United.

French forward Rutter joined the Premier League side from English second-tier club Leeds on Monday for a reported £40 million fee.

Hurzeler is confident the 22-year-old, who arrived in English football from Germany's Hoffenheim in January 2023, will fit in quickly on the south coast after already playing for Leeds this season.

"We have to wait (and see) how he adapts but he had some games already for Leeds," replied Hurzeler when asked Thursday if Rutter could be involved when United visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

"He's a little bit German, he's a little bit like from the UK and a little bit French so he has a mix of everything inside his character.

"He's laughing a lot and I think he will be integrated fast in the group and that's most important."

Hurzeler added: "On the other side, I am convinced he will help us on the pitch by his attitude working against the ball, by his quality in possession.

"He has something special and I knew him since he played for Hoffenheim, I followed his way. He will be a big, big player for Brighton and I’m happy he’s here in the squad."

Hurzeler, 31, became the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history when he replaced Roberto De Zerbi in June.

The ex-St Pauli coach began his tenure in style with a convincing 3-0 win at Everton last weekend that took Brighton to the top of the table.

Hurzeler, however, refused to get carried away by that Goodison Park victory as he prepared for his first home game in charge of Brighton.

"Of course we are grateful for the start," he said, adding: I'm very fast back in my business and very fast in focusing on the next game.

"I'm looking forward to meeting our fans because it's about making them proud wearing the Seagulls colours and it's our responsibility to bring an intensity, an energy on the pitch that transports to the supporters.

"We try to make them a present with a win but we know we have a tough opponent. Manchester (United) have great players, they have a great coach (Erik ten Hag) and it will be a big, big challenge for us."