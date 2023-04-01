'I must be from different planet,' says Dyche after penalty decision

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. 'I must be from different planet,' says Dyche after penalty decision
'I must be from different planet,' says Dyche after penalty decision
Dyche wasn't happy with the call
Dyche wasn't happy with the call
Reuters
Everton manager Sean Dyche labelled the handball laws a farce after his side conceded a crucial second-half penalty in their 3-1 Premier League defeat by Manchester City on Wednesday.

Everton were level at 1-1 with the champions just past the hour mark when Amadou Onana lunged to try and block a shot by City's Nathan Ake. The ball struck Onana's arm from point-blank range and referee John Brooks pointed to the spot after being instructed by his assistant on the touchline.

VAR opted not to reverse the decision and Julian Alvarez tucked away the penalty to make it 2-1 before Bernardo Silva wrapped up the points for City late on.

Handball decisions have become magnified since the introduction of VAR with the interpretation of whether or not the arm is in a "natural" position often very subjective.

"We can debate the penalty all day. It has been by managers on Zoom calls to say it's a farce but that's the way it goes," Dyche told Amazon Prime.

"That's completely natural. He's not putting his arm up to save it, he's literally jumping in to try to block the ball. How that is given as a penalty is bizarre in my world but I must be from a different planet.

"Tonight the linesman gives that and he's 18 yards away so I don't know who is giving what any more. Who knows? All the managers are debating it. Someone needs to stand up at some point and realise that can't be a penalty because he's just throwing himself in front of it to try to block the ball."

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg, speaking to Amazon Prime, said Brooks made the right decision.

"No one is saying that the decision is wrong but we are saying that by the way the law is written, it is wrong and therefore that is something that needs changing," he said.

"We are seeing some given and some not given every week."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueOnana AmadouManchester CityEverton
Related Articles
Man City come from behind to beat Everton on Premier League return
Pep Guardiola says rivals want Man City to fail 'more than ever'
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Show more
Football
Ronaldo's Al Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League
Spurs' Postecoglou hoping for 'early business' in January transfer window
Klinsmann leans on Europe-based players to break South Korea's Asian Cup drought
Club World Cup allowed Manchester City to refocus, says Guardiola
Hwang Hee-Chan scores brace as Wolves thump struggling Brentford
Madueke scores late penalty as Chelsea edge past Crystal Palace
Can Brailsford mastermind new cycle of success at Man United?
'Players accountable': Howe puts faltering Newcastle stars on notice
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Rangers and Aberdeen matches postponed due to Storm Gerrit announces SPL
Teenage star Littler storms into last 16 at World Darts Championship
The seven most underrated current Premier League players

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings