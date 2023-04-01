Jesus returns to scoring ways as Arsenal squeeze past Nottingham Forest

Arsenal won a Premier League away game for the first time since early December, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground to move within two points of league leaders Liverpool.

Returning to the ground where their Premier League title dreams went up in smoke last season, a tricky opponent awaited Mikel Arteta’s men in the form of a Nottingham Forest side seeking their fourth consecutive home win against their opponents.

However, a victory seemed far from reality for the hosts, as they were penned into their own half in a completely one-sided opening period that saw the Gunners hold a whopping 82% possession.

Repeated attacks by Mikel Arteta’s men failed to make an impact though, as the home rearguard held strong, although a deflected clearance by Andrew Omobamidele almost gifted Bukayo Saka with the opener moments before the break.

And an interval is perhaps what both teams needed to recharge themselves, as an end-to-end encounter ensued at the City Ground thereafter, albeit with Arsenal taking charge once again. Minutes after Saka forced Matt Turner into a brilliant save with a low shot, Gabriel Jesus rattled the woodwork with a thumping effort from point-blank range.

Jesus, however, proved his mettle beyond the hour mark at the second time of asking, breaking the deadlock with a courageous solo effort from the left flank, as he clipped the ball in between Turner’s legs from the tightest of angles.

Soon after, a lightning-quick counterattack helped Jesus turn provider, as Saka came up with the goods with a low drive which Turner could do nothing about, all but sealing Forest’s fate.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men clawed one back in the 89th minute through returning striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who outmuscled William Saliba before driving past David Raya to set up a nervy finish for the previously comfortable visitors.

The Nigerian forward had an effort to level the game in stoppage time, but his poked volley was held by the Arsenal shot-stopper, as they held onto a priceless victory that keeps them well and truly in the title picture ahead of their showdown with current leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium next week.

