Jesus returns to scoring ways as Arsenal squeeze past Nottingham Forest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jesus returns to scoring ways as Arsenal squeeze past Nottingham Forest
Jesus returns to scoring ways as Arsenal squeeze past Nottingham Forest
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring Arsenal's first goal
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring Arsenal's first goal
AFP
Arsenal won a Premier League away game for the first time since early December, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground to move within two points of league leaders Liverpool.

Returning to the ground where their Premier League title dreams went up in smoke last season, a tricky opponent awaited Mikel Arteta’s men in the form of a Nottingham Forest side seeking their fourth consecutive home win against their opponents.

However, a victory seemed far from reality for the hosts, as they were penned into their own half in a completely one-sided opening period that saw the Gunners hold a whopping 82% possession.

Repeated attacks by Mikel Arteta’s men failed to make an impact though, as the home rearguard held strong, although a deflected clearance by Andrew Omobamidele almost gifted Bukayo Saka with the opener moments before the break.

And an interval is perhaps what both teams needed to recharge themselves, as an end-to-end encounter ensued at the City Ground thereafter, albeit with Arsenal taking charge once again. Minutes after Saka forced Matt Turner into a brilliant save with a low shot, Gabriel Jesus rattled the woodwork with a thumping effort from point-blank range.

Jesus, however, proved his mettle beyond the hour mark at the second time of asking, breaking the deadlock with a courageous solo effort from the left flank, as he clipped the ball in between Turner’s legs from the tightest of angles.

Arsenal players celebrate after Bukayo Saka's goal
AFP

Soon after, a lightning-quick counterattack helped Jesus turn provider, as Saka came up with the goods with a low drive which Turner could do nothing about, all but sealing Forest’s fate.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men clawed one back in the 89th minute through returning striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who outmuscled William Saliba before driving past David Raya to set up a nervy finish for the previously comfortable visitors.

The Nigerian forward had an effort to level the game in stoppage time, but his poked volley was held by the Arsenal shot-stopper, as they held onto a priceless victory that keeps them well and truly in the title picture ahead of their showdown with current leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamArsenal
Related Articles
Three key talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham
Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
Show more
Football
Newcastle get back on track in Premier League with resounding victory over Aston Villa
Updated
Fulham held by Everton in stalemate as both sides waste chances in bore draw
Eze and Olise on fire as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United in five-goal thriller
Adebayo the star as Luton stun Brighton 4-0 upon Premier League return
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Updated
South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties to reach Asian Cup last eight
Updated
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Mali set up AFCON quarter-final with hosts Ivory Coast after beating Burkina Faso
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher linked away from Chelsea, Rakitic leaves Sevilla
Jurgen Klinsmann still smiling at Asian Cup as criticism mounts
Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings