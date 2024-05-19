Jurgen Klopp bids emotional farewell to Liverpool with routine win over Wolves

Jurgen Klopp’s 491st and final game in charge of Liverpool ended in victory – a 299th for the German boss since taking over the Reds – after a 2-0 win in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Emotions were running high around Merseyside as Klopp took to the Anfield dugout as Liverpool coach for one final time. A spine-tingling rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone bellowed from the stands ahead of kick-off, and it was the home side who dominated the early possession.

However, Wolves were not here to play to the occasion and looked threatening on the break, creating multiple chances. First, Rayan Aït-Nouri created an opportunity for the visitors but Jarell Quansah blocked the Moroccan’s effort before Hwang Hee-chan raced through on goal to fire his shot wide of Alisson’s right post.

Wolves – who pushed through a vote for VAR to be scrapped in the PL next season after multiple controversial incidents going against them throughout the season – were once again under the eye of the official based in Stockley Park.

Nelson Semedo’s challenge on Alexis Mac Allister looked a late one, with replays showing the studs of the Portuguese impacting the ankle of the Argentine, and following a review, the Wolves full-back was shown a straight red card, adding to Wolves’ VAR-related frustrations.

Mac Allister then popped up minutes later with the opening goal after nodding in from Harvey Elliot’s cross. The Reds added a second before HT as Mohamed Salah popped up at the back post from a corner and his effort deflected into the path of Jarell Quansah, who prodded home.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The Reds came out firing after the break and should have notched for a third time within five minutes of the restart after Cody Gakpo rounded Jose Sa and fired the ball across goal but Luis Diaz inexplicably cannoned his effort off the crossbar.

Gakpo himself was denied by the Portuguese stopper minutes later as Klopp’s men began peppering the Wolves goal, with Elliot and Trent Alexander-Arnold also having efforts go close.

Salah – on his 250th PL appearance for Liverpool – was next up to test the Wolves goalkeeper but Sá made a stunning fingertip save to turn the ball around the post.

In the end, Liverpool failed to add to their two-goal cushion as Klopp ended his reign with a comfortable victory, something that previous six managers failed to do.

The Reds end the campaign with one trophy, which was somewhat disappointing having been fighting on four fronts as the season entered the run-in.

Wolves end their campaign in 14th place, a spot lower than last year’s 13th, but after a dramatic start to the season, and a lack of investment in the squad, Gary O’Neill can be pleased with his team’s effort.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harvey Elliot (Liverpool)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats here.