Jurgen Klopp plans to take sabbatical as he rules out ever managing another English club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (56) plans to take a break from football for a year once his time in charge at Anfield finishes at the end of the season.

Klopp said he lacked the energy to go on as he made a shock announcement on Friday that he will step down in May.

"Relief was there when I made a decision for myself, to be honest, that was another thing I realised, I didn't know that that would be the case," Klopp said in a special press conference. "Today (feelings are) mixed. But I'm not as emotional as I will be when it comes to an end finally."

Excellence demands near-limitless energy, even for the best managers, and Klopp is statistically the most successful the club has ever had in terms of win percentage.

"With all the responsibility you have in this job, you have to be top of your game," Klopp said. "I am, but I've been doing this 24 years now.

"I realised my resources are not endless and I prefer to pack everything into this season and then have a break or stop or whatever. We're not young rabbits any more and we don't jump as high as we did."

Klopp, whose high-octane goal celebrations are beloved by fans, has a candour that is appreciated by the media. He answered reporters' questions for close to 40 minutes on Friday, prompting laughter with his off-the-cuff replies.

"I've had six press conferences a week since it feels like nine years pretty much. I have no problem with you -- but I can't wait until I don't have to do that any more," he said.

"There are so many things in this job and you have to be the best version of yourself," he added. "And especially for a club like Liverpool, because it's so important for so many people. I cannot do it on three wheels. It is not allowed. And I never wanted to be a passenger in all that."

Klopp, who has won the Champions League and Premier League among seven trophies since taking over at Liverpool in 2015, said he would never manage another English club.

"Whatever will happen in the future I don't know now but no club, no country for the next year. No other English club ever, I can promise that," said Klopp.

FONDEST MEMORIES

Asked for his fondest memories on the touchline he said the best were yet to come and that he had no regrets.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson announced in 2001 that he planned to retire, but had a change of heart six months later. A reporter made that point to Klopp, but was just a few words into his question when the German interrupted.

"No, no, nothing (could change his mind)," he added. "If we won everything this season it wouldn't change my mind. And if we don't win anything, it wouldn't change my mind."

Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan said he was surprised and saddened by Klopp's decision, but understood it.

"It's hard to put into words how significant it is," Hogan said. "When Jurgen joined in 2015 he spoke about leaving the club in a better place to how he found it. If you look at where we are today there is no doubt he's done that."

Hogan would not give a timeline for finding a replacement, saying however long a thorough search takes.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach could go out on a high with Liverpool five points clear at the top of the Premier League and in the running for three other trophies.

Thanks to a series of summer signings, the Reds have bounced back to form this season after a turbulent 2022/23 campaign and Klopp said he was leaving with a squad in place that would succeed even without him.

"It's too important to do it with 50 percent, it is just too important and this team is set up for the future," he added on his reasoning for stepping down.

"When I said Liverpool 2.0 that didn't include me obviously for the next 10 years, but the team is there, the basis is there.

"Whoever comes in, you cannot ever guarantee to win trophies, but has a really good chance to play really good football."