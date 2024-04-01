Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must remain positive in three-way title race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must remain positive in three-way title race
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must remain positive in three-way title race
Liverpool have won seven league games this season after conceding first
Liverpool have won seven league games this season after conceding first
Reuters
Liverpool's ability to keep their nerves under control can make the difference in the Premier League title race, manager Jurgen Klopp (56) said after his side came from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top on Sunday.

Brighton took the lead after just 84 seconds through Danny Welbeck but Liverpool stayed positive and goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah earned them the three points.

Liverpool have now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side have come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.

"When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago," the German told reporters on Sunday.

"That's long ago but it is something we had to develop together ... If we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don't, we still have a chance, it's just really more difficult and that's why we try to stay positive in all these moments."

Liverpool, who face bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday, lead the league with 67 points, two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of holders Manchester City.

"We are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up," said Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

"But I decided I will try hard to enjoy it."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Three Premier League talking points after fresh title twists
Pep Guardiola says City still team to beat despite sitting third in Premier League
A Premier League title race for the ages - will Arsenal, City or Liverpool reign supreme?
Show more
Football
Fenerbahce to vote on Super Lig withdrawal threat after Trabzonspor violence
Burnley's Vincent Kompany slams Premier League refereeing as not good enough
Bologna keep up Champions League push with vital victory over Salernitana
EXCLUSIVE: Globetrotting influential coach Peter Hyballa ready for new adventure
Premier League Team of the Week: Burnley put in top shift at Chelsea
Premier League Player of the Week: Cole Palmer delivers once more for Chelsea
How the Premier League title race stands with nine games to go
Joseph Okumu scores first Ligue 1 goal for Reims against Lyon
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes hits out at Arsenal's Jonas Eidevall over 'male aggression'
Most Read
Football Tracker: Rodrygo brace sees Real Madrid beat Bilbao after PSG defeat Marseille
Liverpool come from behind to beat Brighton as title race heats up
Danielle Collins clinches maiden WTA 1000 to achieve farewell season goal
Fresh title twist as Manchester City held by Arsenal in well-fought stalemate

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings