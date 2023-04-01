Klopp praises Salah as forward reaches 200 goals in English football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Klopp praises Salah as forward reaches 200 goals in English football
Klopp praises Salah as forward reaches 200 goals in English football
Salah celebrates as he scored another goal against Brentford on Sunday
Salah celebrates as he scored another goal against Brentford on Sunday
Reuters
Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah (31) received high praise from his manager Juergen Klopp after reaching yet another milestone in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Brentford that propelled them into second spot in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old Egyptian scored in each half to reach 200 goals in English soccer - 198 for Liverpool and two for Chelsea - and became the first player ever to score in each of Liverpool's first six home games of the season.

"Crazy," Klopp said marvelling about Salah, who Liverpool reportedly received a 150 million pounds ($183.33 million) bid for from Al-Ittihad in the last transfer window.

"Goal No 200 in England, right? Exceptional, played a super game today," Klopp added. "Two players always around him, he kept the ball.

"We had so many good moments first half. "(The) composure for the first goal is insane. No doubt in that area, you see it on the scoresheet. Special player."

Liverpool have yet to lose at their Anfield fortress this season in all competitions, winning their sixth successive league game there on Sunday.

But while Klopp was thrilled with the performance he had strong words for the schedulers who have pencilled in their next game against leaders Manchester City as a 12:30 p.m. kick-off at the Etihad on Nov. 25, right after the international break.

"How can you put the Man City game on at 12:30?" he asked reporters after the game. "These people don't know football.

"There could be a moment when these two teams have 30 international players, we pick up the South Americans on one plane to arrive here."

Klopp was happy with his team's bounce-back after their 3-2 loss at Toulouse in the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

"I'm very pleased to use that opportunity ... to lose against Toulouse and then react in the way we did today," he said.

Read all about Liverpool's comfortable win here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Related Articles
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Tottenham face test of top-four ambitions at Wolves after midweek mayhem
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Show more
Football
Dimarco scores stunner as Inter beat Frosinone to return to the top of Serie A
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid face Villarreal, Inter win and return to Serie A summit
Updated
Rakitic rocket rescues point for Sevilla in derby with Real Betis
Drab draw of a Rome derby between Roma and Lazio ends in stalemate
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
'I don't like 80% of English referees', says De Zerbi after Brighton drop points
Barcelona survive tough Alaves test thanks to Lewandowski brace
Bayer Leverkusen thrash Union Berlin to return to Bundesliga summit
Liverpool frontline shines in dominant victory against Brentford
Most Read
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings