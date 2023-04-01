Last-gasp Zaniolo goal rescues point for Villa against Sheffield Utd

Zaniolo saved Villa blushes
Zaniolo saved Villa blushes
AFP
A dramatic equaliser from Nicolò Zaniolo in the eighth minute of stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Aston Villa against Sheffield United in the Premier League, extending the Villans’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches.

A truly remarkable run of form had put Villa within tantalising reach of the PL’s top spot, and they started just like the side that had won a club-record 15 on the bounce at their famous home ground.

Still, they initially found it tricky to break down Chris Wilder’s new-look back five, although Moussa Diaby’s snapshot did force Wes Foderingham into action early on.

More threat came from set pieces, but both Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins put over as the home side waited patiently for an opener.

Sheffield United’s start to the season couldn’t have contrasted more with Villa’s, and the pressure grew and grew on the league’s bottom club as the half went on.

They did an admirable job, however, of keeping Unai Emery’s attack – which had scored the most home goals of any PL side – at bay, and former Villa man Cameron Archer even had the occasional opportunity for a breakaway on the counter.

The first half was ultimately one of few chances, and Emery had work to do if he was to avoid experiencing a first-ever goalless draw in English football.

Indeed, Villa started the second half with complete control, keeping more than 95% of possession during its first 10 minutes, and even having the ball in the net through Leon Bailey.

That goal was subsequently ruled out due to a foul on Foderingham in the build-up, and the frustrations grew for Villa as the visitors began to have chances of their own.

Bailey in action
AFP

Oliver Norwood tested Emiliano Martínez from distance before Konsa almost deflected inside his own post, but the best was yet to come for the Blades.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Gustavo Hamer cut inside of John McGinn on the byline to pick out Archer, who made no mistake in finishing inside the near post against his old club.

Masses of added time gave Villa hope, and it was substitute Zaniolo who rose to meet Douglas Luiz’s cross and head over Foderingham, salvaging a point in the final moments.

Heartbreak for Sheffield United, who fell short of a first away win of the season, while Villa missed the chance to go top at Christmas for the first time in 25 years.

They will know that the sky’s still the limit this season, while the impressive defensive performance will give Blades fans optimism for the rest of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSheffield UtdAston Villa
