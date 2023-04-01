Late Larsen strike gives Burnley first win of season at struggling Luton

At the seventh time of asking, Burnley finally secured their first Premier League victory of the season with a gritty 2-1 win against Luton Town, their fourth successive away triumph against the Hatters.

Somewhat typical of a game many have dubbed an early season ‘six pointer’, the early stages were cagey, but they could’ve been a whole lot worse for Burnley - straight from the kick-off in fact.

Burnley’s kick-off routine almost left them with egg on their face, when goalkeeper James Trafford dithered on the ball and his clearance was charged down by Carlton Morris. Fortunately for those in Claret and Blue, the ricochet drifted well wide of the post.

It took Burnley a while to work their way into the game, though it was the Clarets who produced the game’s first big chance when Josh Brownhill’s wicked corner was met by Zeki Amouni, but former Blackburn stopper Thomas Kaminski produced a fine stop to deny him.

Burnley eventually got their just rewards too shortly before half-time, when Sander Berge’s delicate pass was pounced upon by the returning Lyle Foster, who marked his return from suspension by firing Burnley ahead.

The second half certainly brought around a change in fortunes for Luton, with set-pieces looking to be their best route to an equaliser. It was a corner that almost brought about a leveller too, but Carlton Morris couldn’t keep his header down from Alfie Doughty’s delivery.

They came even closer shortly after the hour mark, and it was again from a cross, with Josh Cullen heroically clearing Jacob Brown’s header off the line to preserve Burnley’s advantage.

Pressure was beginning to become incessant on Trafford’s goal, and that pressure eventually told a little under ten minutes from time when substitute Elijah Adebayo bundled the ball home from close range.

But Burnley had a substitute of their own to make a telling impact.

Match stats Flashscore

Summer signing Jacob Bruun Larsen, whose football has been minimal so far, stepped in off the right and curled home an absolute stunner to send the 1,000-strong travelling Clarets contingent home happy on the back of their first league win of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sander Berge (Burnley)

Click here to see all the match stats.