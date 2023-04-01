'Leading Premier League figure' accused of raping two teenage girls

The Athletic claim to know the suspect's identity but are legally not allowed to reveal the suspect's name due to privacy rules in the UK

An unnamed "leading figure in Premier League football" who was interviewed recently by the police over a rape allegation is now at the centre of another probe, according to The Athletic.

The fresh allegations allege that the individual raped a 15-year-old girl, while they are also being investigated by a second police force for an alleged rape and possible child-sex offence in the 1990s.

The Athletic claim to know the suspect's identity but are legally not allowed to reveal the suspect's name due to privacy rules in the UK that grant anonymity to suspects in the early stages of a police investigation.

The second alleged victim - known as Woman B - contacted police in 2021 and her complaint was referred to its specialist unit for investigating sexual offences against under-16s. She claims the rape took place at the man's house.

However, due to an anomaly in the 1956 Sexual Offences Act, Woman B was told she had waited too long to report the incident.

The legislation states that if the alleged offence took place between 1956 and 2004, and the alleged victim was a girl aged 13 to 15, she had to make a complaint within a year.

The time limit was abandoned when the 2003 Sexual Offences Act came into place in May 2004 but still applied if the alleged attack happened in the previous 48 years. The limit does not apply to boys and has been described by the NSPCC as "devastating" and "heartbreaking" for potential victims.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided no further action could be taken in the case of Woman B. The man was not arrested and the case has been left on file.

The Athletic's investigation also reveals the case involving Woman A and the Metropolitan Police remains ongoing, whereas the separate investigation involving the 15-year-old in another part of the country has been inactive since the decision not to press charges.

The suspect in question still actively works in football and is a prominent figure in the Premier League.

An FA statement on the matter read: "We have robust safeguarding measures in place, and all referrals in to us are handled in line with our policies and procedures.

"We investigate and assess all allegations and concerns about individuals who may pose a risk of harm to children and adults in football and, where applicable, can impose proportionate safeguarding measures in accordance with FA safeguarding regulations. We do not comment on individual cases."