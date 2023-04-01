Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe

Eddie Howe was 'shoved' during the two teams' encounter earlier this year

A Leeds United fan who assaulted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (45) during a Premier League match last season was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison by a district judge at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday.

David Derbyshire (35) was also given a six-year ban from football matches after he ran into the technical area and shoved Howe in the closing stages of the clash at Elland Road on March 13th.

He was quickly detained by club security staff and arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers.

Derbyshire pleaded guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault against Howe, at a hearing on July.

Leeds United handed a lifetime suspension to the supporter.

"We will always treat incidents of this kind very seriously and will work closely with Leeds United and the visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences and take robust action against those responsible, including seeking football banning orders against them," chief commissioner Richard Close said in a statement.

"Criminal behaviour of this kind is totally unacceptable, especially when attacking club staff or players during a large-scale sporting event such as this," he added.