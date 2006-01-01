Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leicester City complete signing of Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp

Leicester City complete signing of Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp

Skipp moved for a reported £20 million
Reuters
Leicester City have signed midfielder Oliver Skipp (23) from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported the deal was worth in excess of 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Skipp made 106 appearances for Spurs. He has represented England at various youth levels.

"I'm really excited to sign... I'm sure that we've got a squad capable of challenging in every game," Skipp said in a statement. "I'm really excited to see what this group can achieve."

Leicester start their Premier League campaign at home to Spurs later on Monday.

Mentions
Transfer NewsFootballPremier LeagueSkipp OliverTottenhamLeicester
